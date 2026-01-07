Hawai‘i drivers welcomed to join Safe Roads Challenge in 2026

Main, News Posted on Dec 29, 2025 in Highways News

Free App Encourages Safe Driving by Giving Rewards and Providing Feedback on Trips.

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the launch of the 2026 Safe Roads Challenge — a statewide initiative designed to reduce crashes, save lives and promote safer driving habits across Hawai‘i. The Safe Roads Challenge is a free gamified safe driving app available on iOS and Android that was created to reward users for driving responsibly.

2025 has been Hawai‘i’s deadliest year on the roads since 2007, with 129 traffic fatalities statewide, including:

38 pedestrians (11 homeless)

39 motorcycle/motor scooter riders (31 motorcyclists, 8 motor scooter operators)

40 motor vehicle occupants

7 bicyclists (3 e-bike)

5 other non-occupant fatalities (1 homeless)

“More than 90% of the fatal crashes in 2025 can be attributed to behavior,” explained Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “The Safe Roads App challenges motorists to make the right choices behind the wheel like putting down the phone, following the speed limit and choosing aloha. We’re positively reinforcing good driving behaviors will decrease the number of friends and family that are dying on the road.”

“Road safety is more important than ever during these times with people speeding excessively, playing on their phones, and simply just not paying attention while driving, causing life-changing injuries and deaths”, said Mike Lambert, Director of The Department of Law Enforcement. “In partnership with county police departments, our sheriffs will be increasing traffic patrols to identify speeders and people driving under the influence in order to reduce tragedies on our roadways.”

Download the Safe Roads Challenge app here, from saferoadschallenge.com or Android/iOS app stores. Create an account and set the app’s location and motion settings to “always allow,” this lets the app record trips distraction-free in the background. Participants are automatically added to Hawai‘i’s Team upon selecting Hawai‘i as their home state.

Compete with friends and family by adding them in the app under the “Friends” tile in the “My Personal Stats” tab. Scores of at least 80 points earn entries for rewards. To see available challenges, click the “Teams” tab in the app and use the dropdown to filter to the Hawai‘i Safe Roads Challenge. The first challenge begins on January 1, 2026.

The Safe Roads Challenge also has video tips on how to improve in every different component of scoring. Videos can be found on their YouTube page here: Safe Roads Challenge – YouTube

Check out HDOT’s landing page at http://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/hawaii-safe-roads-challenge/ for more information about specific monthly themes, weekly challenges, prize opportunities and events. Businesses and individuals interested in sponsoring additional reward zones such as the street fronting a school or their favorite park are encouraged to reach out to the Safe Roads Challenge team by emailing [email protected].

Let’s make 2026 the year we turn the tide. Join the Safe Roads Challenge today and help build a safer Hawai‘i — one drive at a time.

###