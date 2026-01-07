Full closure of Waimea Canyon Drive daily beginning Monday, January 5

Main, News Posted on Dec 31, 2025 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of the daily full closure of the Waimea Canyon Drive (Route 550) between Panini Place and Kōkeʻe Road from Monday, January 5 through Friday, February 27, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Traffic needing to access Kōkeʻe State Park will be detoured to Kōkeʻe Road; local traffic will be allowed.

These closures are necessary for the contractor to do pavement reconstruction and resurfacing of Waimea Canyon Drive.

Variable message boards have been posted to alert road users.

To view scheduled Kauaʻi lane closures for the week visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

