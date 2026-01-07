Update: Plan for emergency repairs to traffic emergency zone on Hawaiʻi Belt Road

Main, News Posted on Dec 19, 2025 in Highways News

HILO, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying the public that emergency repairs will begin on Monday, Dec. 22 on Hawaiʻi Belt Road (Route 19), in the recently declared traffic emergency zone between Wainaku (mile post 3) and Hakalau (mile post 15).

The emergency repairs were originally planned to begin in January, but HDOT is expediting the work to complete the repairs sooner.

The schedule for the repairs will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work next week will be from Monday, Dec. 22 to Wednesday, Dec. 24 . The following week, work will be from Monday, Dec. 29 to Wednesday, Dec. 31. Immediate repairs are scheduled to last up to two weeks.

Crews will repair each of the following areas:

Mile Post 4, vicinity of Hilo Scenic Point

Mile Post 11.6, vicinity of Pepeʻekeo Plantation Road Overpass

Mile Post 12.35, vicinity of Kapehu Stream

Mile Post 12.5, vicinity of Honomu Stream

Mile post 12.7, vicinity of Honomu Stream

Mile Post 13.7, vicinity of Honomu Road

Mile Post 14.8, vicinity of Chin Chuck Road

Mile Post 14.9, vicinity of Chin Chuck Road

Work will involve a single lane closure in either direction. One lane will remain open with traffic alternated in the open lane.

For Monday, Dec. 22, work is scheduled for Mile Post 4, in the vicinity of Hilo Scenic Point. The project will continue to move north each scheduled work day to each mile post.

A recent field investigation showed roadway surface distresses and depressions progressively worsening in the area, along with slope changes and deep-seated failures extending below the roadway base. Emergency mitigation measures include patching open cracks and fixing depressed pavement areas by installing grid structural systems in the subgrade of the roadway. A comprehensive geotechnical report is being prepared and results are expected within six months.

This week, a traffic emergency zone was declared which allows HDOT to expedite procurement and permitting to take action to construct improvements to protect access to the state highway, pursuant to Hawai‘i Revised Statutes Section 264-1.5.A public hearing was held on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

