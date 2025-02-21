Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Congratulates Kash Patel on His Confirmation as FBI Director

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) would like to congratulate Kash Patel on his confirmation as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The confirmation marks an important moment in the Bureau's leadership and FLEOA looks forward to collaborating with Director Patel to further strengthen national security."FLEOA congratulates Director Kash Patel on his confirmation and looks forward to his leadership to strengthen the public’s trust in the FBI and ensure that the FBI remains a beacon of justice and safety for all Americans," said FLEOA President Mathew Silverman.FLEOA is committed to working with Director Patel to lead the men and women of the FBI and address the challenges faced by law enforcement in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.###FLEOA serves more than 31,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than sixty agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement throughout the legislative process.

