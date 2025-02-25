The College Tour Spotlights the Endless Opportunities in Higher Education

New Season - Now Available on Amazon Prime Video – Brings Colleges Directly to Viewers, Highlighting the Exciting Opportunities on Today’s College Campuses.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated 13th season of the award-winning series The College Tour, from Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy, and Burton Roberts, continues to be the ultimate college search resource with its intimate look at American colleges and universities all told from the perspective of actual students.Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan, The College Tour is a one-of-a-kind show that gives families the freedom to explore all options in higher education without the burden of travel costs or logistics.“Season 13 is a fantastic showcase of the countless unique opportunities available to students. With no two paths alike, each student has the freedom to shape a learning experience that truly fits their goals and aspirations,” said host, co-creator, and executive producer Alex Boylan.Although each school featured this season has its own distinct identity, they all embrace a comprehensive approach to preparing their students for the real world. Whether it's through innovative learning environments, career connections, or internship opportunities, these institutions are dedicated to helping students thrive both on and off campus.Majors explored across this season's diverse landscape include:BiochemistryInternational BusinessEnglishEngineering TechnologyFeatured schools include:Southwestern Oklahoma State UniversityDrew UniversityOur Lady of the Lake UniversityCal State FullertonEarlham College“It is incredible to see how dedicated each school is to ensure that all of their students are thriving in and outside of the classroom. This generation is so lucky to be given tools that will help them soar to new heights and truly reach their potential,” Boylan added.ABOUT:The College Tour is a groundbreaking TV series that takes the viewer on an intimate journey through campuses across the country, telling each school's story through the diverse lens of its students. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan, The College Tour brings equity to college readiness by providing a platform to access comprehensive and meaningful information regarding higher education anytime and anywhere, free of charge. The College Tour is available on Amazon Prime Video and on www.thecollegetour.com

