The College Tour Showcases the Incredible Opportunities Awaiting Students in Higher Education

New Season - Now Available on Amazon Prime Video – Brings Colleges Directly to Viewers, Highlighting the Exciting Opportunities in Today’s College Life.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated 12th season of the award-winning series The College Tour, from Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy, and Burton Roberts, continues to be the ultimate college search resource with its intimate look at American colleges and universities all told from the perspective of actual students.Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan, The College Tour is a one-of-a-kind show that gives families the freedom to explore all options in higher education without the burden of travel costs or logistics.“Season 12 does an incredible job at showcasing the variety of opportunities available at each institution. There are so many pathways to success” said host, co-creator, and executive producer Alex Boylan.Although each school featured this season has its own distinct identity, they all embrace a comprehensive approach to preparing their students for success. Whether it's through innovative learning environments, career connections, or internship opportunities, these institutions are dedicated to helping students thrive both on and off campus.Featured universities include:Santiago Canyon CollegeUniversity of RedlandsThe University of MemphisCollin CollegeRoanoke CollegeAlabama A&M UniversityTouro University NevadaConcordia University WisconsinEastern Michigan UniversityWashington State University PullmanMidwestern UniversityUniversity of HoustonUMass BostonNichols College“Students will be really amazed to see how dedicated each school this season is to helping their students thrive not just academically, but personally and professionally. The future's so bright, and each one of these schools are turning dreams into realities,” Boylan added.ABOUT:The College Tour is a groundbreaking TV series that takes the viewer on an intimate journey through campuses across the country, telling each school's story through the diverse lens of its students. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan, The College Tour brings equity to college readiness by providing a platform to access comprehensive and meaningful information regarding higher education anytime and anywhere, free of charge. The College Tour is available on Amazon Prime Video and on www.thecollegetour.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.