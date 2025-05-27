The College Tour Showcases Real Student Stories and Opportunities in Higher Education

New Season - Now Available on Amazon Prime Video – Brings Colleges Directly to Viewers, Highlighting the Diverse Paths Available on Campus.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly-anticipated 14th season of the award-winning series The College Tour , from Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy, and Burton Roberts, continues to be the ultimate college search resource with its intimate look at American colleges and universities all told from the perspective of actual students. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan, The College Tour is a one-of-a-kind show that gives families the freedom to explore all options in higher education without the burden of travel costs or logistics.“Season 14 does such an amazing job of shining a light on all the academic programs and college life experiences that are available to today’s students,” said host, co-creator, and executive producer Alex Boylan.Although each school featured this season has its own distinct identity, they all embrace a comprehensive approach to preparing their students for the real world. Whether it's through innovative learning environments, career connections, or internship opportunities, these institutions are dedicated to helping students thrive both on and off campus.Majors explored across this season's diverse landscape include:Public Health ScienceBusiness ManagementMarketingPharmaceuticsFeatured colleges include:University of Northwestern- St. PaulWichita State UniversityBradley UniversityFullerton CollegeLeTourneau UniversityHigh Point UniversityEastern Connecticut State UniversityCT State Community CollegeLubbock Christian UniversityAaniiih Nakoda CollegeUMass DartmouthLong Island UniversityUniversity of Texas at TylerUniversity of New HampshireCasper College“The College Tour empowers students to dream bigger and go farther than ever before. It’s all about providing access and knowledge during the college search,” Boylan continued.ABOUT:The College Tour is a groundbreaking TV series that takes the viewer on an intimate journey through campuses across the country, telling each school's story through the diverse lens of its students. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan, The College Tour brings equity to college readiness by providing a platform to access comprehensive and meaningful information regarding higher education anytime and anywhere, free of charge. The College Tour is available on Amazon Prime Video and on www.thecollegetour.com

