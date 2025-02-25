One Auction View® Secures U.S. Patent for Breakthrough Technology Standardizing Automotive Auction Data

One Auction View®

One Auction View® patents technology to standardize vehicle listings across auctions, simplifying inventory sourcing for dealers.

This patent is a testament to our commitment to solving that problem—giving dealerships a faster, more accurate, and more efficient way to navigate auction inventory.” — Skye Haulman

REDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Auction View, a leader in automotive technology and digital marketplace solutions, proudly announces the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,236,477, effective today. This groundbreaking patent protects One Auction View’s proprietary technology, which functions as an advanced search engine for car dealerships, enabling seamless access to standardized vehicle listings from multiple auction sources. By resolving inconsistencies in VIN decoding and vehicle classification, the platform provides dealers with a unified, accurate, and efficient way to source inventory—solving a long-standing industry challenge.Bridging the Automotive Data GapThe automotive auction landscape has long been plagued by inconsistent VIN decoding systems, leading to mismatched vehicle classifications across platforms. Dealers searching for inventory across multiple auctions often face inaccurate, incomplete, or conflicting data, making the buying process inefficient and frustrating.One Auction View’s patented technology eliminates these roadblocks by automatically cleaning and normalizing vehicle listings from multiple auction sources. This ensures that dealers, lenders, and industry partners have access to accurate, consistent, and structured data—leading to smarter purchasing decisions and a more seamless inventory management experience.Key Benefits for Dealers & Lenders• Standardized Vehicle Data – Eliminates discrepancies across auction platforms• Improved Search Accuracy – Find the right inventory faster and with confidence• Unified Market View – Access vehicles from multiple auctions in one place• Smarter Decision-Making – Reliable vehicle descriptions reduce risk in pricing and financingDriving the Future of Automotive Inventory ManagementWith this patent, One Auction Viewsolidifies its position as an innovator in automotive search technology, tackling a critical industry challenge for dealers nationwide. By simplifying how inventory is aggregated and displayed, the company is shaping the future of digital dealership operations."Data inconsistency has long been one of the biggest challenges in automotive inventory management. This patent is a testament to our commitment to solving that problem—giving dealerships a faster, more accurate, and more efficient way to navigate auction inventory," said Skye Haulman, Founder and CEO of One Auction ViewAs One Auction Viewcontinues to expand its technology and integrations, the company remains dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower dealers, financial institutions, and industry partners who rely on accurate real-time data to stay ahead.About One Auction ViewOne Auction Viewis a pioneering automotive search and data standardization platform, designed by an automotive dealer to simplify and streamline vehicle sourcing for dealerships. By aggregating and enhancing data from multiple auction feeds, One Auction Viewprovides unmatched search accuracy, better inventory visibility, and advanced market insights for automotive professionals.For more information, visit www.oneauctionview.com or contact press@oneauctionview.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.