Myridius Unveils Evoq: A Global Collaboration Initiative for Scalable and Responsible AI Adoption and Transformation

In today's business environment, successful transformation requires thoughtful integration of AI capabilities with human expertise” — Girish Pai, Chief Operating Officer at Myridius

ISELIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Myridius, a leading provider of business and technology services, today unveiled Evoq, its new global collaboration initiative. Evoq enables businesses to conceptualize, design, and deploy industry-specific artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and seamlessly integrate them into their existing IT infrastructures to drive significant operational improvements, and deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences.Evoq combines Myridius’ deep industry and technology expertise, structured methodologies and an interactive virtual setting, to address specific business needs with bespoke, human-centered AI solutions. This unique approach amplifies human capabilities, maximizes ROI, and streamlines operations by supporting decisions, automating tasks, improving experiences, and optimizing investments and strategies.“In today's business environment, successful transformation requires thoughtful integration of AI capabilities with human expertise,” said Girish Pai, Chief Operating Officer at Myridius. “The future isn’t about replacing humans but embedding AI as a trusted force multiplier. Evoq gives organizations a structured way to move beyond experimentation, integrating AI with human expertise to drive meaningful outcomes, create competitive advantage, and ensure responsible adoption.”Collaborative Innovation AnywhereEvoq offers a dynamic, virtual workspace where business leaders collaborate with an ecosystem of innovators—including industry experts, emerging disruptors, and Myridius specialists in data, digital engineering, and cloud—to drive:• Business Transformation: Leaders collaborate with industry experts and technology specialists to refine operations and unlock new value through advanced solutions.• Scalable Innovation: Proven frameworks and accelerators help businesses develop, test, and scale solutions that address both immediate challenges and future growth.• A Human-Centered Approach: Technology innovations designed to enhance human capabilities, ensuring it supports and empowers the workforce rather than replacing it.Moving Beyond AI ExperimentationEvoq is designed for businesses looking to move beyond AI experimentation and drive real results at scale, with industry-specific models tailored to their sector’s unique needs. Backed by Myridius’ deep expertise, it helps companies modernize legacy systems, improve efficiency, and unlock new business opportunities.“The real power of AI lies in its ability to enhance human ingenuity, not replace it,” added Pai. “Evoq reflects our commitment to demystifying AI. By combining human insight with AI capabilities, we help organizations implement solutions that are practical, scalable, and aligned with creating business value.”For more information about Evoq, visit: https://myridius.com/Evoq About MyridiusMyridius, formerly RCG Global Services, brings over 50 years of leadership in delivering transformative technology solutions. We specialize in AI-driven strategies, digital engineering, cloud innovation, and data solutions, enabling businesses to innovate, grow, and compete in an ever-changing landscape. Learn more at www.myridius.com

