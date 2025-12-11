Easton Select Group Acquires Harrison Pool & Spa, Expanding Premium Pool Service Capabilities Across MetroWest Boston

The company embodies exactly what Easton Select stands for: exceptional service, deep expertise, and genuine care for every customer.” — Tim Dooling, CEO, Easton Select Group

EASTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easton Select Group, a national leader in swimming pool services and backyard leisure solutions, today announced the acquisition of Harrison Pool & Spa LLC, a trusted full-service pool care provider serving homeowners in the suburban MetroWest region of Boston, Mass.Founded more than ten years ago by Camden Harrison, Harrison Pool & Spa has earned a reputation for craftsmanship, reliability, and a deeply personal approach to customer care. The Mass.-based company serves clients in the largely affluent and growing suburban communities in the Boston metropolitan area.Harrison Pool & Spa’s service offerings—spanning seasonal maintenance, equipment expertise, repairs, openings, closings, and customer education—complement Easton Select Group’s expanding portfolio of premium pool services throughout New England and beyond. The acquisition further strengthens Easton Select Group’s growing presence in Greater Boston and enhances its ability to utilize economies of scale to deliver expert, stress-free pool ownership experiences across the region.All service relationships, technicians, and customer support teams are remaining in place, backed by the scale and resources of Easton Select Group.“Harrison Pool & Spa has built a strong reputation for professionalism, communication, and treating every pool as if it were their own. The company embodies exactly what Easton Select stands for: exceptional service, deep expertise, and genuine care for every customer,” said Tim Dooling, CEO of Easton Select Group. “We are thrilled to welcome Camden and his team. Together, we’ll bring even greater resources, technology, and support to homeowners across MetroWest.”“For more than a decade, my goal has been simple: deliver the highest quality service with a personal touch and empower families to feel confident caring for their pools,” said Camden Harrison, President of Harrison Pool & Spa. “Joining Easton Select Group allows us to stay true to that mission while gaining the support and scale needed to keep raising the bar for our customers. I couldn’t be more excited about what this partnership means for our team and the communities we serve.”About Easton Select GroupEaston Select Group is a national leader in premium swimming pool services, construction, and backyard leisure solutions. Through its family of brands, the company delivers expert service, innovative plunge pools, and stress-free pool ownership experiences to homeowners across the United States. Pool Ownership Made Easy. TEC-Driven: Technology, Execution, Convenience. Learn more at EastonSelect.com

