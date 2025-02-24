Belal Hamideh Weighs In As More Than 2,800 Die in 2024 California Car Accidents

Long Beach Personal Injury Lawyer Belal Hamideh Represents Truck Accident Victims

2,800 Died in 2024 California Car Accidents and the Number is Expected to Be Revised Up

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belal Hamideh, a car accident lawyer in Long Beach , recently commented on the 2024 California car accidents numbers that have been released. According to the most recent estimates, more than 2,800 died in 2024 California car accidents. That number is expected to rise.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, NHTSA , recently released its “Early Estimate of Motor Vehicle Traffic Fatalities for the First 9 Months (January-September of 2024.”By those estimates, 2,824 people died in California car accidents from January through September of last year. Currently, the NHTSA is compiling the statistics for how many died in car accidents from October through December of 2024.“These numbers are still entirely too high. By these numbers, on average, more than seven people die every day in a California car accident. Driving safely and defensively is paramount, yes. Even now, people drive under the influence. They drive without buckling up. It’s never worth it to speed excessively, to take the rules of the road for granted. Always, I stand with victims of car accidents, helping them to receive the compensation they deserve for everything they’ve been through. I implore everyone who gets behind a wheel to make safety their first priority,” said Belal Hamideh.In his capacity as a Long Beach personal injury lawyer , Belal Hamideh has successfully represented those injured in car accidents for more than a decade. In addition to car accidents, Mr. Hamideh has also helped victims of accidents involving pedestrians, trucks, motorcycles, bicycles, UBER, Lyft, and more to recover compensation for their injuries.During that time, Mr. Hamideh has won more than $100 million for his clients. In addition to successfully handling more than 1500 cases, Mr. Hamideh has been named to the “Top 40 Under 40” by The National Trial Lawyer. Those who believe they may have a case are encouraged to contact Mr. Hamideh for a free case evaluation at (888) BHL-WINS.For more information about what an injury attorney can do, the process of hiring an auto injury attorney, or to make a press inquiry, contact Belal Hamideh Law, P.C.Phone: (888) BHL-WINSWebsite: https://belalhamidehlaw.com

