Experienced Fire Damage Lawyer Belal Hamideh Seeks Justice for LA Fire Survivors

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belal Hamideh, an experienced fire damage lawyer in Long Beach who serves all of Southern California, is in the process of consulting with those survivors of the recent LA fires. Those injured in the fires could be eligible for multiple forms of compensation under California law.In January and February of 2025, according to CalFire , there were 545 wildfires in California. 58,085 acres were burned and over 16,250 structures were destroyed. As of this writing, there are 29 fatalities. The last is a preliminary number, pending coroner confirmation.Anyone who suffered a physical injury and/or property damage may be eligible for compensation. Many of these fires are caused, even if partially, by negligent acts. For example, SoCal Edison has already been sued by many for their actions which led to the ravages of the Altadena Fire.In his time as a personal injury attorney in Long Beach , Belal Hamideh has successfully handled more than 200 cases. That includes fire damage cases.In one case, the client’s restaurant had burned down. Even though the client had the appropriate insurance, that insurance did not cover all of their losses. Smoke damage, ash, the cost of cleaning, restoration, and inventory loss, among other damages, were not covered by insurance. Belal Hamideh helped them to receive compensation for all of their losses.He was able to do this, in part, by investigating the fire and finding all of the liable parties. In this case, one of the liable parties had neglected to take proper care of the restaurant. This led to the fire. All told, Belal recovered $200,000 for his clients.“I know how damaging fires can be. If you were hurt, if your property was damaged, destroyed, or if you suffered a loss, you genuinely may be eligible for compensation. The sooner you reach out to an attorney, the better a chance you’ll have of a successful outcome. I’m proud to stand with those who have been through so much,” said Belal Hamideh.Named to the “Top 40 Under 40” by The National Trial Lawyers, Belal Hamideh has also been named a “Rising Star” by the Super Lawyers. He currently offers free case evaluations for those who believe they may have a wildfire damage case.For more information about what a fire damage attorney can do, hiring a wildfire attorney, or to make a press inquiry, contact Belal Hamideh Law, P.C.Phone: (888) BHL-WINSWebsite: https://belalhamidehlaw.com

