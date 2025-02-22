The Greatest Wealth Transfer in History: How AI, Passive Income, and Strategic Investments Will Define the Future

Mike Koenigs and Dave Asprey Download Your Free Book: The Ai Accelerator: How to 10X Your Productivity, Clone Your Smartest Employees, and Monetize Your IP in the New Ai-Economy

With AI automation and digital assets reshaping industries from finance to healthcare, there are billions in unprecedented opportunities as $100T shifts hands,

If you’re not using AI to automate sales, marketing, investing, and operations, you’re already behind. AI will replace jobs, but it will also create more millionaires than any technology in history.” — Mike Koenigs

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The single largest wealth transfer in history is happening right now. Experts predict that $80 trillion to $110 trillion will change hands over the next 20 years as baby boomers pass their fortunes to the next generation. Entrepreneurs, investors, and forward-thinkers who understand where money is flowing will have the opportunity to create generational wealth like never before. This transfer is not just about money changing hands—it’s about who controls the future of wealth and innovation.Contemporary Justin Donald, known as the Lifestyle Investor, agrees."If you can figure out how millennials and Gen Z invest, spend, and work—you’re going to do incredibly well," says Donald. "This is the time to position yourself in the right industries, technologies, and passive income streams before the window closes."The biggest opportunity isn’t just investing in AI stocks—it’s leveraging AI to scale businesses, automate wealth creation, and eliminate inefficiencies. Koenigs , an early adopter of AI-driven business strategies, sees artificial intelligence as the ultimate wealth creation tool:"AI isn’t just an industry—it’s a weapon. If you’re not using AI to automate sales, marketing, investing, and operations, you’re already behind. AI will replace jobs, but it will also create more millionaires than any technology in history."AI is set to redefine multiple industries, including:✅ Finance: Automated investing, trading, and AI-powered wealth management✅ Healthcare: AI-driven medical breakthroughs and biotech innovations✅ E-commerce: Personalized, AI-driven shopping experiences✅ Content & Media: AI-generated storytelling, marketing automation, and deep learning personalizationMost people wait until it’s too late. The smartest investors and entrepreneurs are already positioning themselves for AI, digital assets, and the biggest wealth transfer we’ve ever seen.About Mike KoenigsMike Koenigs is a serial entrepreneur and “Reinventer” with five successful exits, a 19x bestselling author, podcaster, and a speaker who’s engaged audiences of thousands. He’s been a judge on Entrepreneur.com's "Elevator Pitch" TV show and a contributor to Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Fast Company magazines. His expertise and success have led him to work with major brands and high-profile clients, including Sony, AT&T, BMW, 20th Century Fox, Best Buy and 3M. As a pioneer in teaching Ai, Mike has taken the stage at Tony Robbins' events, Peter Diamandis' Abundance 360 conferences, MIT, EO, YPO, Strategic Coach, Genius Network, GoBundance, and Dave Asprey’s Biohacking events, JJ Virgin’s medical businesses, inspiring and educating audiences with his innovative Ai insights and systems. Download Koenigs' bestselling book for free: The Ai Accelerator: How to 10X Your Productivity, Clone Your Smartest Employees, and Monetize Your IP in the New Ai-Economy: https://www.mikekoenigs.com/AiPRelease

