New Platform Unlocks Significant Tax Savings for Business Owners Using Underutilized IRS Augusta Rule

Nethaniel Ealy, Cofounder of TheAugustaRule.com John Hyre, Cofounder of TheAugustaRule.com

TheAugustaRule.com helps US business owners unlock substantial tax savings by legally applying the IRS Augusta Rule for tax-free income & deduction.

I want to put a billion dollars back in the pockets of business owners. Business owners are the backbone of our economy. When you keep more of what you earn, you turn it into more value for everyone.” — Nethaniel Ealy

MOSCOW, VA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheAugustaRule.com, a pioneering platform co-founded by entrepreneur Nethaniel Ealy and tax attorney, John Hyre, is set to help business owners across the United States unlock substantial tax savings through the strategic and compliant application of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Augusta Rule, formally known as Section 280A(g). This underutilized provision allows homeowners to rent their personal residence to their business for up to 14 days per year, resulting in tax-free income for the individual and a legitimate tax deduction for the business.For many business owners, taxes represent their single largest expense, often consuming 30% to 50% of their hard-earned profits. The complexity of tax strategies, coupled with the potential for errors and audit risk, often leaves entrepreneurs feeling overwhelmed and resigned to overpaying. The Augusta Rule , though legal and explicitly written into the tax code since 1976, remains largely unknown or improperly implemented by most business owners and even many tax professionals.Nethaniel Ealy, a successful entrepreneur with over two decades of business experience, discovered the power of the Augusta Rule after personally experiencing frustration with high tax bills and limited expertise from Certified Public Accountants, “tax experts”, and hundreds of hours of research. Realizing the immense potential for other business owners, Ealy knew he could simplify this complex strategy."I want to put a billion dollars back in the pockets of business owners by 2030," states Ealy. "I believe business owners are the backbone of our economy. When you keep more of what you earn, you turn it into more value for everyone."To achieve this mission, Ealy partnered with John Hyre, a tax attorney with 30 years of experience and a recognized expert on the Augusta Rule. Together, they developed TheAugustaRule.com's comprehensive system, which combines expert knowledge, streamlined processes, and a dedicated platform to make implementing the Augusta Rule simple, automatic, and auditable.The platform and service address the historical challenges of implementing the rule, such as determining fair market rental rates, drafting proper rental agreements, documenting business purposes for each event, and maintaining meticulous records. TheAugustaRule.com system ensures all documentation is captured providing business owners with peace of mind.Recognizing that busy entrepreneurs prioritize results and efficiency, TheAugustaRule.com offers a unique "Free Money Plan." Under this performance-based fee structure, qualified clients currently pay nothing upfront beyond a refundable $500 earnest money deposit to begin the process. The company's fee is a percentage of the actual tax savings realized by the client, typically a split where the client keeps 92% of the tax-free income generated. This model aligns the company's success directly with the client's success, demonstrating confidence in their ability to deliver significant savings."Qualifying rental income paid to you from your business as tax-free is pretty black & white. Making sure that the business gets a deduction for paying you the rent is more involved. Thankfully, there are hundreds of cases that lay out a path to legitimize business deductions. TAR takes that vast amount of law into account when suggesting best practices,” says co-founder John Hyre.Business owners utilizing TheAugustaRule.com's system are consistently generating between $14,000 and $140,000 or more in tax-free income each year. This newfound financial flexibility allows them to reinvest in their businesses, secure their families' futures, or pursue personal passions, fostering greater freedom of time, money, purpose, and relationships.The service is particularly relevant for business owners with annual incomes of $365k (Single Filer) or $731k (Married Filing Jointly) which are in the highest tax brackets, including those with LLCs, S-Corps, C-Corps, and Partnerships. It applies to primary residences, vacation properties, and can even be leveraged across multiple homes. The activities that qualify as legitimate business use range from strategic planning sessions and team training to client meetings and content creation.The launch of TheAugustaRule.com marks a significant step in making a powerful, legitimate tax strategy accessible to a wider audience of entrepreneurs. By handling the complexities and ensuring compliance, the platform empowers business owners to legally keep more of their hard-earned money, contributing to their personal financial freedom and the broader economy.Qualified business owners interested in learning more and estimating their potential tax savings can visit TheAugustaRule.com to access free resources, including an estimator calculator and qualification assessment.About TheAugustaRule.com: TheAugustaRule.com is a platform and service dedicated to helping U.S. business owners legally reduce their tax burden and generate tax-free income through the proper implementation of the IRS Augusta Rule (Section 280A(g)). Founded by entrepreneur Nethaniel Ealy and tax attorney John Hyre, the company provides expertise, tools, and done-for-you services to simplify the process, ensure compliance, and maximize tax savings for its clients, pursuing a mission to put a billion dollars back in the pockets of business owners by 2030.About Nethaniel Ealy: Nethaniel Ealy is a seasoned entrepreneur, founder of TheAugustaRule.com, and a vocal advocate for business owners legally minimizing their tax burden. Drawing on his personal experience navigating the complexities of business and tax law, Ealy is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs with effective, compliant strategies that promote financial freedom and stewardship.About John Hyre: John Hyre is a tax attorney, CPA, and seasoned investor who understands both corporate tax law and small business realities. He’s spent decades helping real estate investors, note investors, and entrepreneurs navigate audits, court cases, and tax strategy. Hyre has also built and managed his own real estate portfolio, authored courses and articles, and regularly teaches on topics like real estate taxation and self-directed IRAs.

