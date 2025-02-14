Submit Release
Mike Koenigs Launches One-on-One Business Advisory Sessions Over Coffee

Serial Entrepreneur Mike Koenigs launches "Strategic Coffee Sessions," to help established business owners scale operations and overcome growth challenges.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Koenigs, business advisor and author of "Your Next Act," announces the launch of Strategic Coffee Sessions, offering 30-minute individual consultations for business owners and entrepreneurs focused on accelerating growth and transformation.

The program provides participants with structured strategic guidance, including a preliminary onboarding process, recorded session notes, and access to potential networking opportunities within Koenigs's professional network. Sessions focus on identifying growth opportunities, implementing AI solutions, and developing scaling strategies for established businesses.

"These sessions help business leaders identify blind spots and clarify their vision," says Koenigs, who has previously worked with entrepreneurs including Tony Robbins, Dan Sullivan, Peter Diamandis, and Ocean Robbins. "In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, sometimes a focused conversation can reveal significant opportunities for growth."

The program has demonstrated notable outcomes across various industries. One participant used insights from their session to successfully pivot their business model, while another leveraged new strategies to significantly expand their customer database over 14 months. The sessions aim to address specific challenges faced by established businesses, from technology integration to market expansion.

Strategic Coffee Sessions are part of Koenigs's broader Superpower Accelerator Transformations platform, which has served over 150 business owners seeking to develop their next phase of growth. The platform combines traditional business development principles with emerging technologies, particularly focusing on AI implementation and digital transformation.

Participants receive:
- A focused 30-minute strategic consultation
- Pre-session business assessment
- Recorded session notes and action items
- Access to potential networking opportunities
- Post-session resource recommendations

The program is designed for established business owners and entrepreneurs who are:
- Seeking to scale their current operations
- Looking to implement Ai and new technologies
- Facing specific growth challenges
- Ready for market expansion or business transformation

About Mike Koenigs
Mike Koenigs is the creator of Superpower Accelerator and AI Accelerator programs, bringing four decades of business experience to his advisory work. His expertise spans business development, technology integration, and market strategy, with a particular focus on helping established businesses adapt to changing market conditions.

Interested business owners can request information about consultation availability through MikeKoenigs.com. The program accepts participants based on business readiness and alignment with the program's focus on implementation and growth.

For additional information or to inquire about participation, qualified business leaders can contact ashleigh@mixiv.com

