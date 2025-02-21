Diamond Dreams Academy (DDA) is Hiring US Baseball Coaches for Groundbreaking Professional Baseball Initiatives in India

DDA Logo DDA Players performing agility drills at a DDA Camp Kanwal Sra, CEO DDA, giving a media byte Kanwal Sra - CEO DDA with Mr. Indrajit Nitanwar – VP of Maharashtra Baseball Association and Mr. Makarand Purushottam Korhalkar - MBA Kopargaon District, President Kanwal Sra, CEO DDA with a DDA Player at a DDA Camp

DDA is seeking passionate & experienced MLB, Minor League, Universities & College coaches to join its mission of transforming the landscape of baseball in India

Building tomorrow’s champions, One Dream at a time.” — Kanwal Sra

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Dreams Academy (DDA), a non-profit organization focused on developing grassroots baseball talent and strengthening baseball infrastructure in India, has announced the opening of multiple coaching positions for its Baseball Academy. DDA is seeking Hitting, Pitching, and Catching coaches to support the organization’s ambitious mission of shaping the future of baseball in India.

As part of its commitment to fostering the next generation of Indian baseball stars, DDA is looking for elite coaches who will play a crucial role in the growth of the game in India by providing mentorship and world-class training to young coaches and athletes. These positions will involve developing a comprehensive training curriculum and conducting training camps tailored to various age groups and skill levels.

The initiative aligns with DDA’s mission to develop the grassroots level of baseball in India and transform the country into a professional baseball hub. The academy aims to provide Indian coaches and players with world-class training, empowering them to reach their full potential and perform on the global stage.

As part of this historic and elite group of coaches, the opportunity to work with DDA is not only a chance to influence the development of future baseball stars in India but also to be part of a legacy and a pioneering initiative that aims to position India as a leading hub for professional baseball. As DDA continues to build momentum, it remains committed to providing coaches and athletes with the tools they need to succeed on the world stage.

“We are incredibly excited to expand our team of passionate baseball coaches," said Kanwal Sra, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Diamond Dreams Academy. "The growth of baseball in India starts with the right mentors and role models. Our partnership with former MLB players has already ignited a spark in the Indian baseball community, and we’re now looking for coaches who are eager to join the team and take this to the next level. Together, we can create a new generation of athletes who will not only excel on the field but also develop important life skills through baseball."

Since its inception, DDA has hosted three successful baseball training camps, led by former MLB players. The organization is gearing up to launch more camps across India starting April 2025, with the goal of providing young athletes with the tools they need to succeed at the highest level. DDA’s groundbreaking work has already garnered significant attention, with its first press release being picked up by major news outlets across the globe, reaching over 150 million viewers.

With a bold vision to elevate baseball in India, DDA is seeking coaches who share its commitment to developing young talent. Through collaboration and innovation, the organization aims to provide quality baseball education and open doors for young athletes and coaches to pursue professional careers in the sport.

“DDA will always be looking for baseball coaches who are excited about the opportunity to contribute to the development of the game in India. We are passionate about mentoring young coaches and players, increasing their skill, knowledge, and working collaboratively to create a comprehensive, interactive learning experience. The coaches will also play an instrumental role in providing the Indian baseball community with the resources needed to support the next generation of players and coaches.” Said Neelam Sharma, COO.

The organization emphasizes the importance of a curriculum that is tailored to the unique needs of Indian coaches and athletes. By providing continuous mentorship, DDA aims to foster skill development and leadership qualities in its coaches and players. With the right coaches on board, DDA is confident that the future of baseball in India will continue to evolve and thrive. Together, we will forge a legacy of excellence, integrity, and community pride that goes far beyond the game.

About Diamond Dreams Academy:

DDA is dedicated to developing grassroots-level baseball talent in India. With a vision to grow professional baseball in the country, DDA is committed to providing world-class training, mentorship, and opportunities for young Indian coaches and athletes. By building state-of-the-art training facilities and offering programs that integrate both baseball skill development and essential life skills, DDA is working to inspire the next generation of baseball stars. Through partnerships with former MLB players, coaches, and industry leaders, DDA aims to create a sustainable and thriving baseball ecosystem in India.

Our goal is to transform India into a professional baseball hub, developing and showcasing homegrown talent on the world stage.

The future of Baseball in India starts NOW! DDA has officially launched in India!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.