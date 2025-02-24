Zyxel Networks appoints Ken Tsai as new President

Ken Tsai, President, Zyxel Networks Zyxel Networks logo

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zyxel Networks , a leader in delivering secure and AI-powered cloud networking solutions, has announced the appointment of Ken Tsai as the new President of Zyxel Networks, effective February 2025.Since its spin-off from Zyxel Communications in 2019, Zyxel Networks has focused on the small to medium-sized business (SMB) networking market, successfully building a strong market position through its Nebula cloud management platform alongside network security solutions. Ken Tsai's leadership is expected to bring forward-thinking strategies and market insights that will fuel the company's growth momentum in global markets."Zyxel Networks has been committed to delivering exceptional networking solutions for SMBs since day one,” said Tsai. “With the Nebula cloud management platform and security solutions, we have successfully distinguished ourselves with strong in-house R&D power in the international markets and established a robust business model. Building on this success, we are confident in our path forward. I feel a great sense of responsibility and will dedicate myself fully to leading Zyxel Networks in continued growth and innovation."Tsai brings 19 years of experience from the Zyxel Group, having held key positions across various strategic operations and product management units, including the Gateway Strategic Business Unit, Management Center, Corporate HR Service Division, and Business Supporting Center.His extensive expertise in brand management, market development, and customer experience—gained through roles at global HQ and several years expatriating in European markets—positions him as a proven leader capable of guiding cross-departmental and cross-cultural teams towards achieving business goals. This experience will lay a solid foundation for Zyxel Networks' future development.The widespread challenges currently facing SMBs worldwide include regulatory pressures, limited resources, and recruitment difficulties, calling for more efficient operational practices and resource allocation. The increasing security attacks also underscores the urgent need for secure and reliable solutions.Zyxel Networks’ Nebula cloud management solution is specifically designed to address these pain points by integrating wired, wireless, and security devices through a single platform that leverages cloud management and AI for analytical monitoring. This approach simplifies management processes while reducing risks associated with cyber threats, alleviating burdens on SMBs.Zyxel Networks emphasizes that Tsai's wealth of cross-functional collaboration experience and team trust will facilitate deeper integration within the company, enhancing its ability to seize opportunities in a rapidly evolving market. This will enable the company to keep delivering innovative solutions that meet customer demands, while supporting SMBs in overcoming challenges and driving business growth.About Zyxel NetworksZyxel Networks is a leading provider of secure, AI-powered cloud networking solutions for SMBs and the enterprise-edge. We deliver seamless connectivity and flexible scalability through subscription services, all backed by robust security. With a reputation built on decades of unlocking potential and helping people adapt to the changing workplace, Zyxel Networks has earned the trust of over 1 million businesses across 150 markets.

