Need for SPEED! JFAC advances SPEED Council funding

Boise, Idaho - Governor Brad Little commented today on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee advancing his KEEPING PROMISES recommendation for funding to support the work of Idaho's Strategic Permitting, Efficiency, and Economic Development (SPEED) Council.

"One week ago, President Trump established his own version of Idaho's SPEED Council when he issued an executive order creating the National Energy Dominance Council. In fact, yesterday I had the chance to talk with top cabinet officials about how the SPEED Council will support the President’s goal to bring back American energy dominance!" Governor Little said.

The new SPEED Council comprised of several state agency directors that will expedite the review of permits, increase collaboration with project proponents, boost public transparency, and seek to eliminate duplicative or unnecessary statutes and rules.

"Idaho leads the nation in streamlining regulations and promoting good government, but there is always more we can do to improve. With the renewed focus on efficiency in government at the federal level, here in Idaho we are taking even more steps to make sure state government does not get in the way of projects that support our economy. I appreciate JFAC for advancing the funding needed to support President Trump's goals and our efforts to streamline permitting on big economic projects in Idaho,” Governor Little added.

Large scale projects that require permits from multiple state agencies could include mining projects, electricity generation and transmission projects, data center development, fabrication facilities, water facilities, and other important projects that support communities across Idaho, as determined by the SPEED Council.