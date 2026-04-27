Filer to host Governor Little’s ‘Capital for a Day’ event
Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Filer on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at TruLeap Technologies located at 400 Main St and from 1:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Filer High School located 3915 Wildcat Way.
Officials joining Governor Little include:
- Idaho Lt. Governor Scott Bedke
- Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield
- Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Chanel Tewalt
- Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Mat Weaver
- Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron
- Department of Health and Welfare Director Juliet Charron
- Division of Financial Management Administrator Lori Wolff
- Idaho Office of Energy and Mineral Resources Administrator Cally Younger
- Idaho Transportation Department Deputy Director Dave Kuisti
“It is an honor to bring my next Capital for a Day to Filer,” Governor Little said. “I look forward to hearing directly from the people of Twin Falls County about what matters most to them. These conversations help us better understand how we can work together to make state government more responsive and effective.”
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