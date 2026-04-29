Gov. Little announces goal to double Registered Apprenticeships by 2029

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little today announced a bold new goal to double the number of Registered Apprenticeships in Idaho by the end of 2029 – from 4,000 to 8,000 – building on the state’s continued momentum in workforce development and career training.

Idaho has now surpassed 4,000 active apprenticeships statewide, marking a significant milestone in expanding hands-on career pathways for Idaho workers and strengthening the state’s talent pipeline for employers.

“Idaho is proving that when we invest in practical, workforce-driven solutions, we create real opportunity for our people and real results for our economy. And we are not slowing down. Today, we are setting a goal to double the number of apprenticeships in Idaho by 2029 to better support our workers and meet the growing needs of our employers,” Governor Little said.

Registered Apprenticeships offer Idahoans the opportunity to earn a paycheck while gaining valuable, in-demand skills, allowing individuals to build long-term careers without incurring significant debt.

In addition to apprenticeship growth, Idaho saw record participation in Idaho LAUNCH, the state’s workforce training program that connects students with education and training aligned to high-demand careers .

Idaho just awarded 10,600 offers to students who applied for a LAUNCH grant for the 2026-2027 academic year – higher than the program’s first year. More young Idahoans than ever are enrolling in Idaho LAUNCH and choosing pathways that lead directly to jobs in critical industries across the state.

“Programs like Registered Apprenticeships and Idaho LAUNCH are opening doors for Idahoans and helping ensure our employers have access to a skilled, reliable workforce. When businesses can find the talent they need, they grow, create jobs, and continue investing in our communities,” Idaho Workforce Development Council Executive Director Wendi Secrist said.

“By doubling apprenticeships and continuing to grow Idaho LAUNCH, the state aims to provide more opportunities for workers, greater certainty for employers, and a stronger, more resilient economy for the future,” Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier said.

The Governor emphasized that these efforts support a broader commitment to strengthening the working class, respecting the dignity of work, and ensuring Idaho remains one of the best places in the nation to live, work, and do business.

Idaho’s workforce initiatives also align with President Donald Trump’s Talent Strategy for America – a coordinated national effort to expand skills-based training and build a workforce prepared to meet the demands of a modern economy.