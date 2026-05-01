Public events set to honor the life of Governor Dirk Kempthorne

Boise, Idaho – The Governor’s Office provided updated information today on public events set to honor the life and public service of Governor Dirk Kempthorne, who passed away April 24 at the age of 74.

Friday, May 15

10 a.m. – Governor Kempthorne will be honorably transferred to the Idaho State Capitol, where arrival honors will be rendered by the Idaho National Guard and Idaho State Police. Governor Brad Little will preside over the Capitol service, with Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane serving as Master of Ceremonies.

Governor Kempthorne will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda until 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16.

Lying in state is a ceremonial tradition in which a public official rests in a place of honor, providing an opportunity for the public to pay their respects.

Saturday, May 16

10 a.m. – Governor Kempthorne will be honorably transferred from the Capitol Rotunda to the Cathedral of the Rockies, located at 717 N. 11th St. in Boise.

11 a.m. – Funeral service begins. The public is invited to attend. The service will also be livestreamed at this link: https://www.cathedraloftherockies.org/sunday-worship/downtown-classic/

Following the service, a procession of family and invited guests led by the Idaho State Police will proceed to the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery for the interment ceremony.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held in Washington, D.C., at a later date.