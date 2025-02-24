TDWI Announces the Data Leaders Forum

A dynamic space for forward-thinking leaders to come together and tackle the challenges of a rapidly evolving data and AI landscape.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TDWI , a division of 1105 Media, is proud to announce the launch of the Data Leaders Forum , an exclusive and dynamic space for forward-thinking leaders to come together and tackle the challenges of a rapidly evolving data and AI landscape. The forum provides a collaborative environment where data and analytics professionals can engage with industry pioneers, exchange insights, and uncover strategies to drive impactful results.“The Data Leaders Forum is an essential community for fostering collaboration and driving innovation in data and AI,” said Fern Halper, Ph.D., TDWI’s VP of Research. “We are proud to provide a space where data leaders can share best practices, learn from one another’s successes and challenges, and collectively shape the future of this dynamic field.”The Data Leaders Forum will host quarterly virtual events along with in-person events designed to spark meaningful conversations on the most pressing topics in data, analytics, and AI, as determined by forum members. From exploring innovative best practices to solving real-world problems, the TDWI Data Leaders Forum provides participants with the resources and connections they need to succeed. Members will also gain access to TDWI analysts and research fellows who will share the latest research on trends and developments in the field.The Data Leaders Forum is free to qualified applicants, including CEOs, CDOs, CDAOs, CIOs, CTOs, CAIOs, GMs, business executives, and directors and VPs of IT, data, analytics, and AI.Apply Today @ https://tdwi.org/dlforum ###About TDWIFor almost 30 years, TDWI has provided individuals and teams with a comprehensive portfolio of business and technical education and research about all things data. TDWI’s in-depth, best-practices-based knowledge can be quickly applied to develop world-class talent across your organization’s business and IT functions to enhance analytical, data-driven decision making. TDWI offers major conferences as well as topical seminars, onsite education, membership, certification, live webinars, resource-filled publications, industry news, and in-depth research. Visit tdwi.org or follow us on LinkedIn at tdwi.org/linkedin.About 1105 Media1105 Media, Inc., is a leading provider of integrated information and media in targeted business-to-business markets, including specialized sectors of the information technology community; industrial health, safety, and compliance; security; environmental protection; and home healthcare. 1105's offerings span print and online magazines, journals, and newsletters; seminars, conferences, and trade shows; training courseware; and web-based services. 1105 Media is based in Woodland Hills, California, with offices throughout the U.S.

