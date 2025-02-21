Key Market Theatrical Release for UNHOLY SONG Supports Major V.O.D. Launch in May

Exorcist Father Bernard (ERIC PARKINSON) combats an entity comprised of 2,000 demons. Director ARTHUR G. NIGHT instructs the Demon Girls and leader on an important scene from UNHOLY SONG. Theatrical Movie Poster for UNHOLY SONG.

Indie distributor Hannover House (OTC: HHSE) sees UNHOLY SONG as the launch of a major new film franchise.

Hannover House, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHSE)

This property is on a similar success trajectory as the ‘Terrifier’ franchise. We believe that the film’s wide reach through streaming platforms will set-up the sequel for greater success.” — Eric Parkinson, HHSE C.E.O.

SACRAMENTO , CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With only a week remaining before the Feb. 28 theatrical launch of “UNHOLY SONG,” indie distributor Hannover House, Inc. (OTC: HHSE) has declared a commercial victory for the title due to enhanced support from major Video-On-Demand portals for the title’s May streaming launch. TUBI, ROKU, VUDU, Amazon and other popular streaming services will launch the thriller on May 2nd throughout the USA and Canada, in respect of a 60-day holdback window following the film’s theatrical launch. The film’s release is being co-branded with affiliate entity Hemdale Films, which had previously been inactive as a distributor since the sale of its film library to MGM-UA in 1996.Hannover House will commence the film’s theatrical release with about twenty markets on Feb. 28th, with twenty additional markets added on March 14 and March 21st. Overall, UNHOLY SONG will have the widest theatrical release of any Hannover House title since the company’s 2014 release of “ON ANY SUNDAY: THE NEXT CHAPTER” – which played on 231 theatres and became the top grossing theatrical documentary of that year.Hannover House reports that the title has received an enthusiastic response from the horror and sci-fi media – due in part to the title’s Saturn Awards support from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films as well as to the unique storyline, which was inspired by the Bible’s greatest story of exorcism: the Miracle of the Gerasene Demoniac (Matthew 8:28-32). UNHOLY SONG stars Brazilian beauty Jessica K. Chaves, along with Chris Orozco, Sean Gestl, Quint Gabriel and featuring Eric Parkinson as Father Bernard. The film was written and directed by Arthur G. Night, and produced by Victor Reyes and Quint Gabriel. Executive Producers were Bradley Elliott, Jeff Auerbach and Eric Parkinson.In response to the film’s financial success, Hannover House has already green-lit the production of a feature film sequel, UNHOLY SONG 2, which will film this summer in Sonoma, CA and the surrounding vicinity.“This property is on a similar success trajectory as the ‘Terrifier’ franchise,” said Parkinson. “We believe that the film’s wide reach through streaming platforms will set-up the sequel for exponentially greater success,” he concluded.The film was shot in and around Sacramento, CA, with additional locations in Stockton and Lodi, CA. A special theatrical event will be held in Stockton on March 14, with local radio and television media in support of the cast and crew attendees.High resolution images and broadcast quality video clips of UNHOLY SONG have been cleared for all media use, and can be found on IMDB at:LINK TO UNHOLY SONG TRAILER:LINK TO SATURN AWARDS RED-CARPET:LINK TO KNWA / NBC INTERVIEW:For More Information, contact: ERIC PARKINSON / 818-481-5277 / EnterLinkMedia@gmail.com

