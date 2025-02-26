Hannover House thriller, Unholy Song, Launches to Theatres with Brazillian beauty Jessica K. Chaves

Jessica Chaves readies her character as "Vivi" in a scene from the upcoming indie thriller, UNHOLY SONG. Brazilian film actress Jessica Chaves considers herself "a major Swiftie" - and has attended many of her concerts. Everyone loves a robust morning coffee, but to Brazilian actress Jessica Chaves, "great coffee means so much more!"

I had been involved in a toxic relationship while living in Brazil. I felt that I could channel the depth of this back history into the character, and Arthur told me to go for it.” — Jessica K. Chaves

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indie distributor Hannover House, Inc. (OTC: HHSE) has high hopes for its horror franchise, Unholy Song, and attributes much of the success to the appeal of Brazilian actress Jessica K. Chaves in the lead role."Jessica is enchanting to watch on screen," said Hannover House CEO, Eric Parkinson. "At each of our industry screenings, top reviewers have singled out Jessica as a face to watch, and we agree."Jessica's journey to the big screen is notable and inspiring. Facing a wall of television cameras and a crowd of paparazzi, the red carpet of the Saturn Awards telecast in Los Angeles earlier this month was the pinnacle of a long journey for Jessica. Starring in her first theatrical film, “UNHOLY SONG,” Jessica was an invited V.I.P. celebrity guest for the worldwide broadcast of the 52nd annual awards for Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films. It was a widely seen awards show. In fact, Jessica’s friends and family could watch the event via Roku Networks all the way back from her hometown in Aparecida, Brazil.“It was such a great honor to represent the film,” said Jessica. “And for me, personally, being on the red carpet at a major awards show was a validation that my struggle to break into film acting was finally paying off.”Jessica’s journey from Brazil to the big screen was something she planned out while still just a teenager. Having “caught the acting bug” with roles in school performances, including “Pride and Prejudice” and “The Taming of the Shrew,” Jessica knew that acting and entertainment would be her preferred path. Still, the opportunities to break into film acting are rare, especially in rural Brazil. So, Jessica felt that her path to success would ultimately require a move to America, to California and eventually to Los Angeles.“I was always very dramatic as a kid,” she said. “My cousin and I would put on plays for our family, mostly comedies. But I would always spice it up with a dramatic flair. Their praise was the beginning of my journey, and I felt that somehow, I needed to find a way to break into movies.”During her Middle School and High School years, Jessica joined the Cia Camarim Theatre Group in Aparecida. While in that group, she participated in a variety of plays and musicals including "Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts, The Musical” and a leading role and singing part as Esmerelda in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”Her favorite television show during High School was the American series, “Greys Anatomy” – and this fueled her interest in human anatomy and physiology. She thought about medical school, but ultimately pursued nursing, and she obtained a nursing degree in 2020.“It was definitely my back-up plan,” said Jessica. “I really enjoyed working as a nurse, but felt that it was a means-to-the-end goal of working as an actress. I thought that having a nursing degree might make it easier to get a Visa to work in the USA, and to make a living while trying to break into the film business.”In March of 2021, Jessica decided to join an “Au Pair” program that would place her with a family in California, and provide room, board and some income while she attended to their children. She saw this program as a great opportunity to move to America, and she accepted. For the next two years, Jessica worked in the Au Pair program both the Bay Area and in Long Island, New York, while she pursued acting classes and auditions.Ultimately, in September of 2023, she got the call that she had been hoping to receive. A film director and an independent production company in the Sacramento area were planning to shoot an exorcism-themed horror movie, and were looking for their leading actress. Jessica was recommended, and her audition for director Arthur G. Night and casting director Quint Gabriel went perfectly well. In just a few weeks, Jessica was in front of the cameras and filming “UNHOLY SONG” with a group of seasoned filmmakers and cast members.“It was such an appealing project for me,” she said. “The plot is very good, and the background of my character, Vivi, is that she is renting a room in this home in order to get away from an abusive relationship with her husband. This really hit home for me – and probably for many women – as I had been involved in a toxic relationship while living in Brazil. I felt that I could channel the depth of this back history into the character, and Arthur told me to go for it.”UNHOLY SONG launches to theatres starting Friday, Feb. 28. The initial release will only appear in about a dozen locations, but includes larger cities such as San Francisco, Nashville, Kansas City, Memphis and Tulsa. During the month of March, the film’s distributor, Hannover House, plans to expand the film into theatres in top markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and Houston.Due to some early sales success with UNHOLY SONG to international territories, Hannover House has approved the production of a sequel, UNHOLY SONG 2, that will shoot this summer in Sonoma and other Bay Area locations. Jessica will reprise her role as Vivi, as the sequel picks-up right where the first movies ended.“I got a call last month from the Arthur, asking me if I wanted to come back for the sequel,” she said. “It sounded like he dropped the phone on his end, because I could not help but to scream with excitement when he asked. I said ‘of course’ and I am definitely looking forward to returning to Stockton and to the Bay Area for filming this summer.”Jessica now resides in Santa Clarita, CA and is preparing for her role in UNHOLY SONG 2.Broadcast quality video clips and still images have been cleared for media use, and are available by contacting Eric Parkinson, 818-481-5277, EnterLinkMedia@gmail.com

