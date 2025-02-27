Indie Studio Hannover House to build Horror Film Franchise around Quint Gabriel’s Rosanne character in UNHOLY SONG

Producer and actor Quint Gabriel as Rosanne the Witch in UNHOLY SONG Producer and actor Quint Gabriel splits his time between Los Angeles and Lodi, California, as film jobs may require. Quint Gabriel - as Rosanne the Witch - towers over his demon flock in a scene from UNHOLY SONG.

Iconic demon character in movie could launch multiple films, says Hannover House C.E.O.

If you’re going to play a monster, or in this case, a possessed witch, why not have a ton of evil spirits controlling your moves?” — Quint Gabriel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fueled by positive consumer reaction and international sales, indie distributor Hannover House, Inc. (OTC: HHSE) is looking to mine gold from the Unholy Song movie franchise, built on the shoulders of the film’s frightening new horror creature. In Unholy Song, which opens in theatres this Friday, Producer and actor Quint Gabriel bring the mega-demon Rosanne to life, and Hannover House thinks that his character marks the beginning of a new horror franchise.“There’s movie magic when a film has a powerful and iconic character such as Quint’s Rosanne in our film,” said Eric Parkinson, C.E.O. of Hannover House. “Halloween has Michael Myers, Friday the 13th has Jason Vorhees and the Terrifier series has Art the Clown. But we think that people will look back at Unholy Song and mark this as the launch of Rosanne the Witch. We think Quint Gabriel has created a powerful new horror monster,” he concluded.In response to early returns, Hannover House has greenlit the production of a sequel, “Unholy Song 2” to film this summer – and is looking a story options for a third installment next year.“It’s an audience pleasing film, with a memorable and all-powerful character,” said Parkinson. “The concept will sustain multiple sequels and has the potential to grow into a major horror franchise,” he concluded.The journey to success in the film industry can be challenging and circuitous. But for Quint Gabriel, coming back home to Lodi, California has proven to be the best strategy for the launch of his film and acting career. Quint - who grew up in Lodi and attended Tokay High School under the birth name of Matt Bingham – always loved movies, especially horror films, and knew that producing and acting in films was his ultimate career goal.“I loved growing up in Lodi,” said Quint. “All through Junior High and High School, my buddies and I would enjoy playing basketball and going to the movies, especially horror movies. My favorite film of all time is definitely ‘Jaws’ – and when I decided to adopt a stage name, the character of ‘Quint’ really stood out to me. The ‘Gabriel’ part of my stage name was inspired by the archangel. So, if you’re trying to invent a stage name that directors and audiences will remember, I felt that ‘Quint Gabriel’ would be a cool head-start,” he concluded.After years of seasonal work in the haunted house industry, Quint met up with a local film producer, Dick Jane. They hit it off as friends, and Quint ultimately starred in two short films for director Jane, including the hugely popular “Twinky” and it’s precursor film, “Kiddy Kiddy Bang Bang.” The success of these two short films inspired Quint to pursue the industry and to head to Los Angeles for professional film training. He was accepted into the prestigious Los Angeles Film School in Hollywood in 2016 and got his film degree with honors in 2019.Film school proved to be both challenging and costly. However, Quint found an interesting line of work with All Points Media to cover his costs. During his years at L.A. Film School, Quint would meet the bills by driving a “billboard truck” around high traffic areas, special events or sporting arenas.“It was a crazy sort of job, but a lot of fun,” he said. “Stationery billboards placed alongside roads and highways can be very expensive for advertisers. So, All Points Media took the billboards to wherever there were crowds. It was definitely more fun than working a desk job or in a restaurant, like so many others,” he concluded.In 2020, during the height of Covid, Quint returned to Lodi and met-up with another local filmmaker, Arthur G. Night. The two of them embarked on a feature production called “Psychopomp” in which Quint both served as producer as well as a principal on-camera performer.“My character had an older model television set in place of where a human head would go,” said Quint. “It was very bizarre, but essential to the tone and plot of Arthur’s vision.”Psychopomp turned out well and was acquired for distribution in North America by the well-known V.O.D. distributor, Gravitas Ventures. Encouraged by this success, Quint and Arthur decided to go even bigger on the next film. “UNHOLY SONG” would be their first feature intended for theatrical audiences, and would be inspired by the greatest story of exorcism in the bible.“Arthur and I knew that horror films were popular with audiences. But we noticed that exorcism themed films can be very successful,” he noted. “We looked that the Miracle of the Gerasene Demoniac in the book of Matthew, and thought, ‘how can we turn this story into an independent horror film ’”?The result was “UNHOLY SONG” – which is set in modern day California, and was shot in Lodi, Stockton and Sacramento. This time, Quint’s character role would be essential to the story. He would be playing Rosanne, a misfit woman who becomes possessed by the spirits of over 2,000 demons.“If you’re going to play a monster, or in this case, a possessed witch, why not have a ton of evil spirits controlling your moves?,” said Quint. “The biggest challenge is when the exorcist is trying to overpower me with prayers in Latin, from the book of spells. But Rosanne is so much more powerful than any mere human. It’s quite a character and spectacle to see,” he concluded.UNHOLY SONG launches to theatres starting Friday, Feb. 28. The initial release will only appear in about twenty locations, but includes larger cities such as San Francisco, Nashville, Kansas City, Memphis and Tulsa. During the month of March, the film’s distributor, Hannover House, plans to add the film into theatres in top markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and Houston.So, be sure to checkout Quint Gabriel as Rosanne the Witch in Unholy Song.

