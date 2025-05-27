Amazon.com launches Pay-Per-View access for Exorcism thriller 'UNHOLY SONG'

Father Bernard (ERIC PARKINSON) squares off against the demon-possessed Roseanne (QUINT GABRIEL) in the exciting final battle of "Unholy Song" - now available for digital streaming by Amazon.com. Terrence (CHRIS OROZCO), Fred (SEAN GESTL) and Vivi (JESSICA CHAVES) make a shocking discovery in the indie thriller, "Unholy Song" - now available for digital streaming by Amazon.com.

Critically-praised and award-winning exorcism thriller is now available for direct-to-home premium viewing.

Hannover House, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHSE)

We think that UNHOLY SONG could be the launch of a very successful horror-franchise series.” — Eric Parkinson, HHSE C.E.O.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amazon.com has kicked off the consumer direct pay-per-view window for the critically praised indie horror feature, “UNHOLY SONG.” The current theatrical release from Hannover House, Inc. (OTC: HHSE) is now available for streaming on Amazon.com for $2.99 as a rental and $6.99 for a digital download. Other major services offering pay-per-view of major features will add the title next week, including VUDU, Google and InDemand.“We are excited to have one of our theatrical titles title offered through the major PPV services,” said Eric Parkinson, C.E.O. of Hannover House. “The consumer direct streaming of current features is usually reserved only for the biggest of Hollywood theatrical hits. So, we consider the support of these major pay-per-view streaming outlets to be an endorsement of the commercial strength of ‘Unholy Song’ and an indicator of the film’s value as a digital delivery feature film,” he concluded.Dozens of other feature film titles from Hannover House are available across a wide-spectrum of video-on-demand streaming services, including TUBI, ROKU, Plex and Peacock. These outlets typically deliver product to consumers through either an advertising supported revenue program, or through a monthly subscription service. Those and other streaming outlets will be presenting “Unholy Song” beginning this September. However, the current pay-per-view window for direct streaming of theatrical releases is a first for Hannover House.“Unholy Song” launched to theatres in major USA markets on February 28, and continued to play through the end of May. The film was shot in the Sacramento area, and is based on the biblical story of the Miracle of the Gerasene Demoniac from the Book of Matthew. Arthur G. Night (“Psychopomp”) was the writer and director, with Victor Reyes and Quint Gabriel assisting as producers. Principal stars in the film are Jessica Chaves, Sean Gestl, Chris Orozco and Eric Parkinson as Father Bernard, the exorcist. Producer Quint Gabriel also appears as Rosanne, the possessed witch.“We are excited to offer the film under this premium delivery window, and look forward to a big consumer reaction in September and October through the free viewing streaming services, when horror film popularity soars due to Halloween interest,” said Parkinson. “We think that ‘Unholy Song’ could be the launch of a very successful horror-franchise series, and that’s why we have already slated production for the film’s sequel for this summer.”Hannover House was established in 1993 and has operated continuously in the media production and publishing industries. The company recently modified its revenue models away from physical distribution of entertainment content (via DVDs and BluRays), in favor of the direct-to-consumer streaming markets. Hannover House is also involved with producing and facilitating the production of original movies, including the recently completed "WILDFIRE" and the current productions of "INDIAN TERRITORY" and "NATIVE FABLES." The company also remains active in book publishing, with three book titles slated for release during 2025.

Unholy Song - Movie Trailer

