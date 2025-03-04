Dr. Galina Mironova Offers Transformative PCOS Program with Fully Remote Access for Patients Nationwide

Dr. Galina ND

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Galina Mironova, ND , a board-certified Naturopathic Doctor specializing in Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome ( PCOS ), is excited to offer her revolutionary PCOS Program : A Guide to Healing, Root Causes, & Symptoms, now available fully remote. This program enables women across the country to access personalized, expert care without geographic limitations, offering flexibility and convenience for those seeking a holistic approach to managing PCOS.Dr. Galina’s PCOS Program redefines the conventional approach to managing PCOS, encouraging women to see it through a new lens. With a fresh perspective, the program reinterprets the acronym PCOS to mean:Positive Change Over SufferingThis new approach allows women to move beyond feeling trapped by the condition’s challenging symptoms and negative health outcomes. Instead of letting PCOS define their lives, Dr. Galina’s program empowers participants to redefine their relationship with PCOS, setting the stage for positive transformation, resilience, and holistic healing.“By offering my PCOS program remotely, women anywhere can now access the comprehensive care they need to regain control of their health, without the obstacles of distance or travel,” Dr. Galina said. “This program is not just about managing symptoms. It’s about rewriting the story of PCOS and helping women achieve lasting, positive change.”About the PCOS Program:The program, led by Dr. Galina, integrates a comprehensive and personalized approach rooted in functional medicine, naturopathy, and holistic health principles. This approach includes specialized testing that is not typically available in a conventional doctor's office. Participants will explore the interconnectedness of PCOS symptoms while receiving tailored support designed to address their unique challenges and goals.The program’s core components include:- Lifestyle modifications for long-term health improvements- Nutrition guidance tailored to individual metabolic needs- Exercise advice for promoting hormone balance- Stress management techniques to reduce cortisol levels- Hormonal balance strategies to support overall well-being and fertilityWhether patients are seeking a better understanding of their PCOS type, or looking for guidance on managing symptoms like irregular periods, weight gain, acne, or fertility challenges, Dr. Galina’s program offers comprehensive support—all from the comfort of home. The remote model ensures easy access to consultations and follow-up appointments, making it more convenient for busy women or those who cannot travel for care.Meet Dr. Galina:Dr. Galina Mironova graduated from the University of Bridgeport College of Naturopathic Medicine in Connecticut, earning her Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine. Her four-year medical program included over 1,200 hours of clinical training and internships with leaders in Naturopathic, Allopathic, and Integrative Medicine. With a background in psychology and pre-medical studies from Miami University in Oxford, OH, Dr. Galina brings a unique understanding of PCOS's physical and emotional aspects.Operating remotely, Dr. Galina offers women across the U.S. access to her expertise and compassionate care. She is passionate about empowering women with PCOS to lead fulfilling lives by addressing the root causes of the condition rather than just treating symptoms. This dedication stems from her journey with PCOS, giving her a deep understanding of the challenges women face and fueling her commitment to holistic healing.“I believe every woman has the potential to transform her relationship with PCOS,” Dr. Galina added. “My remote practice allows me to reach and help more women than ever before, making it easier for them to receive the care they deserve, regardless of where they live.”

