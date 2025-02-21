S.H.A.R.E. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORP ENTERS CONTRACTUAL PARTNERSHIP WITH DBR ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS FOR MEP SERVICES

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) announces the new contractual partnership with DBR Engineering Consultants , a Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) engineering services leader. This collaboration will enhance SCDC's ability to deliver innovative and efficient community building designs that create sustainable solutions for the multifamily housing industry.This addition to the SCDC External Design Team, alongside its internal team featuring almost 15 nationally and internationally recognized companies, represents a significant step forward in strengthening SCDC’s commitment to serving their communities through strategic partnerships.With over 50 years of experience, DBR Engineering has cemented its reputation as a leading MEP firm in Texas. Headquartered in Houston, DBR provides top-tier mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services, along with building commissioning, integrated technology, and security system consulting. Backed by a team of skilled professionals dedicated to sustainability and innovation, DBR offers expertise in HVAC systems, electrical design, plumbing layout, solar, and energy-efficient solutions.DBR Engineering has distinguished itself as a leader in the engineering sector, renowned for its innovative design solutions and unwavering commitment to quality. With extensive experience across commercial, residential, and public infrastructure projects, DBR brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of successful project execution.Known for its commitment to quality and forward-thinking engineering, DBR’s partnership with SCDC will further strengthen the delivery of sustainable and efficient community developments.DBR’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) contributed to the success of one of the largest convention centers in the nation, George R. Brown, in Houston, Texas. Their dedication to excellence and sustainability has earned them numerous accolades, including the prestigious 2023 Hot Firm Award from Zweig Group, the leading research, publishing, and advisory firm for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry. This recognition places DBR among the fastest-growing AEC firms in the U.S. and Canada, highlighting their ability to outperform the economy and competitors while setting new standards in the industry. Through cutting-edge solutions and impactful project delivery, DBR continues to solidify its reputation as an industry leader.“DBR is proud to bring our expertise in MEP engineering to SCDC’s projects. Our team values the opportunity to contribute to developments where reliable and efficient systems are paramount, and we are fully committed to supporting SCDC in achieving exceptional results.” – Kevin Pfeiffer, Partner at DBR Engineering. “Partnering with DBR Engineering for our innovative MEP designs provides a significant market advantage in our industry. DBR not only embodies our commitment to innovation and excellence but also aligns with our broader humanistic values beyond construction. This collaboration is a perfect synergy, and we couldn’t be more excited about this partnership.” – Odell Abdur-Raheem, Founder of SCDC.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp values its new contractual partnership with DBR Engineering for MEP services. By combining SCDC’s strengths with DBR Engineering’s expertise, SCDC will create functional, aesthetically pleasing spaces while supporting sustainability and energy efficiency. This collaboration marks an exciting addition to their pool of expertise, enhancing their capabilities both now and in the coming years.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com All statements made herein are based on projections in SCDC’s business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

