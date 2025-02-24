Ottimate Launches DSD Receiving Technology To Streamline & Reduce Overpayment For Retailers

Ottimate Logo

Announcement Made at National Grocers Association Event in Las Vegas as Ottimate Continues Aggressive Growth in Retail Market

The receiver match is more immediate now because we scan the invoice into Ottimate, it matches instantly against the PO, and we catch the exceptions.” — Greg Flores, Corporate Controller, Heritage Grocers Group

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottimate, the leading AI-powered AP automation platform, today announced the launch of a suite of tools for retailers looking to streamline and reduce overpayment in the Direct Store Delivery (DSD) receiving process.Traditionally a manual task, the DSD receiving process is cumbersome, time-consuming, and prone to human error, including missing real-time cost comparisons between negotiated price and vendor billed price, leading to overpayment and ultimately lost profits.Ottimate automates the DSD process by leveraging over a decade of AI-trained models to efficiently expose cost, price, and quantity discrepancies on invoices. It provides the tools necessary to make quick assessments, streamline approvals, and gain greater insight into procurement discrepancies.The suite of products includes a number of core features designed to improve productivity and profitability for retailers:- Capture line item fields from invoices in bulk and code them to your general ledger with minimal training requirements.- See line-by-line cost variances from an SMS cost file to better understand discrepancies and exceptions before export and reduce time spent on price validation and unnecessary spending.- Confirm that the quantity, price, and items received match the vendor invoice and easily see item exceptions, including unauthorized, discontinued, or inactive products.- Ensure invoices are approved on time, every time, with automated workflows.“The receiver match is more immediate now because we scan the invoice into Ottimate, it matches instantly against the PO, and we catch the exceptions. That’s better for us rather than the manual process that we had before”, said Greg Flores, Corporate Controller, Heritage Grocers Group.This is the first of many product launches throughout the year for Ottimate, which continues to leverage its unique AI engine to grow aggressively within the retail market.“Not all AI is created equal,” said Barrett Boston, CEO of Ottimate. “Most providers of AP automation use generic, off-the-shelf AI technology that is not trained to effectively automate invoice processing and other tasks. In contrast, Ottimate utilizes a combination of large language models trained with millions of industry-specific invoices and thousands of data points to provide an AI solution that gets smarter, more accurate, and more efficient every day.”The new suite of products will be unveiled for the first time at the National Grocers Association event in Las Vegas from February 23rd to 25th at the Caesars Forum Convention Center. Ottimate is booth #2009. Book a demo here For more information on Ottimate in grocery, visit the website here About OttimateOttimate is an AI-powered AP automation platform that streamlines and reconciles the entire invoice-to-payment lifecycle, improving the efficiency of accounting professionals. Leveraging over a decade of AI-trained models, Ottimate builds on the foundation of traditional AP by offering deeper insights that uncover invoice discrepancies, preventing unnecessary overpayment.Designed for companies that process complex invoices at scale, Ottimate automates over 90% of the payables accounting process, reducing manual errors, saving time, and even monetizing your payment process.Ottimate enhances AP with accurate line-level GL coding, sophisticated PO matching, detailed cost file validation, advanced approval processes, and risk analysis, delivering a strategic advantage for fast-growing businesses.

