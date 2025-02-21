S.H.A.R.E. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORP PARTNERS WITH FRACTAL STRUCTURAL ENGINEERING TO ADVANCE PROJECTS

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Fractal Structural Engineering , a premier structural engineering firm based in Houston, Texas. This collaboration will leverage Fractal’s engineering expertise to enhance SCDC’s development projects, including Tranquil Tavern Villas, and future initiatives. SCDC’s alliance with Fractal Engineering will take advantage of Fractal’s innovative solutions, which complement the strengths of SCDC’s internal team of architects, engineers, and executive leaders.Fractal Structural Engineering is recognized for its dedication to transforming clients' visions into reality through design and engineering. The firm offers a comprehensive range of services, including new building design, structural reviews, structural engineering, and peer review. With a team of highly skilled professionals, Fractal is committed to maximizing efficiencies and delivering value in every project. Their collaborative, client-focused approach ensures results and fosters strong client relationships.The leadership team at Fractal Structural Engineering combines extensive experience with a forward-thinking approach. One of Fractal Structural Engineering’s notable recent projects is The Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater. This project exemplifies their ability to deliver innovative and sustainable structural solutions, further solidifying their reputation in the industry. Other significant projects include the Waverly Residence, featured in the 2017 AIA Houston home tour, and the Underwood Student Center, a unique multi-purpose facility that serves the students at Episcopal High School in Houston."Partnering with SCDC on the Tranquil Tavern Villas project and other future initiatives allows us to continue creating enduring and vibrant communities," stated Adam Law, Partner at Fractal Structural Engineering. "Collaborating with a team dedicated to innovative, community-focused development aligns perfectly with our core values and expertise in structural engineering."“Fractal Structural Engineering brings unparalleled expertise to our growing team of professionals dedicated to realizing the SCDC vision. This partnership marks a significant step toward achieving our mission of transforming real estate and addressing the housing crisis. We look forward to working with Fractal on the Tranquil Tavern Villas development and many other projects.” – Odell Abdur-Raheem, Founder, SCDCThe strategic collaboration between SCDC and Fractal Structural Engineering underscores a shared commitment to excellence and innovation in the multifamily housing sector. With this new partnership, SCDC is poised to enhance its capabilities and ensure the successful execution of projects that will shape communities for years to come.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.

