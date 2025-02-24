Portside Inc. Launches Horizon: The Ultimate Cloud-Based Solution for Business Aviation Management

Horizon is an all-in-one flight management software solution

Portside introduces Horizon, a cloud-based, modular platform that streamlines aviation management for complex operations, enhancing efficiency and integration.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portside Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for business aviation, is proud to announce the launch of Horizon, a groundbreaking software designed to meet the needs of larger, more complex flight departments, fractional ownership programs, and jet card operators. Built with flexibility and scalability in mind, Horizon is a fully cloud-based, modular platform that empowers operators with advanced reporting, seamless third-party integrations, and powerful API capabilities.Horizon streamlines aviation management by offering a highly configurable system that eliminates the need to navigate multiple platforms, providing a unified interface where critical operational, financial, and compliance data are easily accessible. The software is backed by industry experts and features Microsoft Power BI reporting, real-time wind data, and built-in crew training tracking with automated compliance alerts. Optimized for remote workforces, Horizon ensures seamless access to critical information anytime, anywhere, while incorporating advanced security and compliance standards to safeguard sensitive data.As part of the Portside Platform, Horizon integrates effortlessly with existing aviation solutions, allowing operators to enhance their workflow without disruption. Having been deployed by one of the largest operators in the United States, Horizon is a proven, enterprise-grade solution that sets a new standard for efficiency, visibility, and control in business aviation.“Horizon is a direct response to the growing need for a more flexible, powerful, and user-friendly software solution in the business aviation space,” said Alek Verntisky, CEO at Portside Inc. “We designed this platform to address the challenges faced by complex flight departments and operators who require scalability, automation, and real-time insights to optimize their operations.”Horizon is now available to operators worldwide. To learn more about how Horizon can transform your aviation operations, visit www.Portside.co About Portside: Portside is a leading provider of cutting-edge software solutions for the global aviation industry, serving business aviation, regional commercial airlines, and aircraft leasing & finance. With a team of 300 professionals across 20 countries, Portside supports over 1,000 enterprise customers, including 70 regional passenger and cargo airlines, worldwide. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Portside is dedicated to driving innovation and operational efficiency in aviation.

