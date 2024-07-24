Portside Acquires Takeflite To Bring a Comprehensive Operational Platform to Both Commercial and Business Airlines
EINPresswire.com/ -- Portside, a leading innovator in software solutions for business and government aviation, has acquired Takeflite, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for commercial and cargo airlines. This strategic addition strengthens Portside’s comprehensive suite of aviation software solutions.
Takeflite offers a full set of solutions for scheduled, cargo, charter, corporate and humanitarian operators to allow airlines to manage their complex and highly dynamic operations across all areas of the organization. The platform provides all necessary functions from pricing, internet bookings, charter quotes, and cargo, through to operations, dispatch, crew and aircraft management, along with financial management and comprehensive reporting and data analysis.
“When airlines and other aviation operators are seeking to streamline operations, it is essential for them to have a single system of record that provides visibility into their customers, operations and profitability,” said Alek Vernitsky, Portside CEO. “Takeflite is a leading provider of technology solutions to cargo and commercial airlines, and we are excited to have them in the Portside family.”
Jason Hopkins, founder and CEO of Takeflite commented, “We have been providing enterprise grade aviation solutions since 2005. We’re proud of our long track record of helping our customers with a wide variety of airline operations. We are enormously excited to bring our skills and expertise to create value for not only Portside and Takeflite customers, but also to extend our unified platform to the broader aviation market.”
Takeflite was advised by Traction Advising. “Takeflite's mission critical software is a fantastic business built by great people. The combination with Portside’s platform makes great strategic sense and is good for their customers, employees and investors." Lowell Ricklefs, Founder Traction Advising
About Takeflite: Founded in 2005, over 60 aviation companies around the world depend on Takeflite for planning, pricing, distribution, reservations, departure control, operations, crew scheduling, safety, cargo, and maintenance management. Headquartered in Auckland, NZ and with team members in the U.S., U.K., and Kenya, we are a passionate team of engineers and aviation experts constantly scanning the digital world for insights and solutions that can be applied to aviation to increase your revenue and efficiency. For more information, visit www.tflite.com.
About Portside: Portside, Inc. is a premier provider of modern software solutions for the aviation industry. Portside’s cloud-based suite of products is designed to support all aspects of flight operations, including scheduling and record keeping (Avianis, BART and PFM product lines), safety management (Baldwin), fleet and crew optimization (Portside Optimizer), data sharing, reporting and analytics (Portside Owner Portal / Budget & Planning Dashboard), crew recruiting (Staffing Marketplace), and trip planning (Portside Trip Assist). Portside supports over 1,000 customers in 40+ countries, including commercial and cargo airlines, operators of business aircraft and helicopters, medevac, industrial and government fleets, as well as fractional ownership programs. For more information, visit www.portside.aero.
Lynn Moore
