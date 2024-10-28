Portside to Acquire Flight Operations System (FOS)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portside announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire the Flight Operations System (FOS) business from Collins Aerospace, an RTX business. FOS is a comprehensive solution that streamlines scheduling, trip planning, and reporting for business aviation operators, providing software that enhances operational efficiency and enables real-time management. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. A number of Collins Aerospace employees supporting FOS are expected to join Portside. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.“Our strategy for business aviation focuses on providing a comprehensive suite of software solutions to operators of business, government, military, fractional, medevac, and helicopter fleets worldwide,” said Alek Vernitsky, CEO of Portside. “FOS joins our portfolio of flight operations management software solutions, including Professional Flight Management (PFM), BART, Avianis, and Takeflite. We are committed to working closely with Collins to ensure a seamless transition for both FOS customers and employees. We will continue supporting FOS software and honoring all customer commitments while offering enhanced integration with Portside’s complementary aviation solutions, including Baldwin SMS for safety management, Trip Assist for ancillary services, and Owner Portal for aircraft analytics, business intelligence, and owner communication.”About Portside:Portside is a leading provider of cutting-edge software solutions for the global aviation industry, serving business aviation, regional commercial airlines, and aircraft leasing & finance. With a team of 300 professionals across 20 countries, Portside supports over 1,000 enterprise customers, including 70 regional passenger and cargo airlines, worldwide. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Portside is dedicated to driving innovation and operational efficiency in aviation.

