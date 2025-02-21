OSA Weekly Update - 2/21/2025

Due: 2024 Law Enforcement Agency Asset Forfeiture Reporting by February 28, 2025

Remember to report all forfeitures with a 2024 final disposition to the OSA by February 28, 2025. Final disposition is when an action has been taken on the property (i.e., vehicle is sold, cash is distributed, property is returned to owner, etc.). Reporting must be done using the online reporting tool available in SAFES.

Instructions for the Forfeiture Incident Reporting form are available on the OSA website.

If your agency had no forfeitures with a 2024 final disposition, you’ll still need to login to SAFES, select the Forms tab, then the 2024 tab, and select the button labeled "I have not disposed or forfeited any property in 2024” by February 28, 2025. Entities with forfeitures to report for the year 2024 should NOT check this box.

If you haven't used SAFES in the past and need a username and password, email your contact information including name, title, entity mailing address, and phone number to SAFES@osa.state.mn.us.

If you have questions or need assistance completing the form, contact Christy John at (651) 297-3681 or email Christy.John@osa.state.mn.us.