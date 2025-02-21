OSA Weekly Update - 2/21/2025
Due: 2024 Law Enforcement Agency Asset Forfeiture Reporting by February 28, 2025
Remember to report all forfeitures with a 2024 final disposition to the OSA by February 28, 2025. Final disposition is when an action has been taken on the property (i.e., vehicle is sold, cash is distributed, property is returned to owner, etc.). Reporting must be done using the online reporting tool available in SAFES.
Instructions for the Forfeiture Incident Reporting form are available on the OSA website.
If your agency had no forfeitures with a 2024 final disposition, you’ll still need to login to SAFES, select the Forms tab, then the 2024 tab, and select the button labeled "I have not disposed or forfeited any property in 2024” by February 28, 2025. Entities with forfeitures to report for the year 2024 should NOT check this box.
If you haven't used SAFES in the past and need a username and password, email your contact information including name, title, entity mailing address, and phone number to SAFES@osa.state.mn.us.
If you have questions or need assistance completing the form, contact Christy John at (651) 297-3681 or email Christy.John@osa.state.mn.us.
Due: 2024 Annual Forfeiture Expenditures Reporting by February 28, 2025
Law enforcement agencies and prosecuting authorities, remember to report expenditure of forfeited property proceeds, including proceeds received through state and federal forfeiture law to the OSA by February 28, 2025.
Instructions for the Forfeiture Expenditures form are available the on OSA website.
Reporting must be done using the online reporting tool available in SAFES.
If you haven't used SAFES in the past and need a username and password, email your contact information including name, title, entity mailing address, and phone number to SAFES@osa.state.mn.us.
If you have questions or need assistance completing the form, contact Christy John at (651) 297-3681 or email Christy.John@osa.state.mn.us.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.