Easton Select Group Adds Mass.-based Sweetwater Pool Service to Its Growing Portfolio of Companies

EASTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easton Select Group, a national leader in pool services and backyard leisure solutions, has acquired Sweetwater Pool Service, a provider of residential pool care, maintenance and renovation, that has served Greater Boston for more than 50 years. This latest addition to its growing portfolio of companies strengthens Easton Select Group’s commitment to providing homeowners with exceptional services, while expanding its customer base, geographic reach and service capabilities.Sweetwater Pool Service, with locations in Waltham and Woburn, Mass., has built a strong reputation for delivering outstanding customer experiences to pool owners in more than 60 communities in the Greater Boston area. Under the direction of former owner Stephen Cortner, who acquired the company in 2007, Sweetwater expanded its service offerings, grew its customer base, and reinforced its reputation for excellence.Sweetwater Pool Service will continue operating under its trusted brand, with its existing team in place and no changes to customer service or operations. The company currently operates a fleet of more than 25 service vehicles staffed by experts providing services including openings and closings, weekly maintenance and chemicals, pool repairs, as well as other renovations. Customers will continue receiving the same high-quality service, now with the added resources and expertise of Easton Select Group.Stephen Cortner will continue to work with Easton Select Group in an advisory role, while Chuck Hernandez will continue to lead Sweetwater Pool Service as its president.A Shared Commitment to Quality and Service“Sweetwater Pool Service is an excellent fit for Easton Select Group because of its deep-rooted commitment to customer satisfaction and superior pool care,” said David Hobaica, Executive Chairman of Easton Select Group. “For decades, they have set the standard for pool service in Boston and the surrounding towns and cities. By bringing them into the Easton Select Group family, we are reinforcing our ability to provide the very best in pool maintenance, service, and customer care.”“When I acquired Sweetwater Pool Service, my goal was to elevate customer service in the pool industry and build a company culture that put customers and employees first,” said Stephen Cortner, former owner of Sweetwater Pool Service. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built over the years, and I know that under Easton Select Group’s leadership, Sweetwater will continue to grow while staying true to the values that have made it a trusted name in pool service.”“We are committed to maintaining the exceptional service standards that Sweetwater is known for, while also enhancing the customer experience with expanded offerings and industry-leading expertise,” said Tim Dooling, President and CEO of Easton Select Group. “We are excited to welcome Sweetwater’s talented team to our organization and look forward to continuing to serve pool owners throughout Greater Boston.”About Easton Select GroupEaston Select Group is an Easton, Massachusetts-based pool services and backyard leisure company with a diversified portfolio of brands providing pool products, services, and expertise to meet the evolving needs of homeowners nationwide. Built on a second-generation family pool business with a 50-year legacy of quality and innovation, and backed by Brenton Point Capital Partners, the company is expanding nationally and providing pool professionals with a competitive advantage for continued success. Visit us at www.eastonselect.com

