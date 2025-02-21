'Let Me Call…’ Podcast Returns with Candid Conversations from the Entertainment Industry

Let me call...Creator and Host - CEO and Founder TechInEntertainment and TechInEntertainment

Insider Access, Unscripted Conversations, and No Topic Off-Limits. A Must-Listen Podcast Exploring the Intersection of Entertainment and Technology.

I aimed for a brief podcast covering all international industry topics, featuring guests from our conferences. I include a Gen Z perspective in each episode to stay current with audience views” — Valentina Martelli - Let me call...Creator and Host

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The acclaimed podcast Let Me Call... is back, bringing fresh and insightful conversations from the entertainment industry’s most influential figures. Hosted by the renowned Italian-American journalist Valentina Martelli—CEO and founder of ITTV International Forum and TechInEntertainment—the podcast continues to offer unparalleled access to the latest trends shaping the worlds of TV, film, and technology."I wanted to create a short podcast that you can listen to quickly, where no international industry topic is off-limits. The guests are all friends and speakers at our ITTV International Forum and TechInEntertainment conferences. The industry is constantly evolving, and even experts have questions. Plus, we need to stay attuned to shifting audience perspectives—that’s why I incorporate a Gen Z question in each episode."What sets Let Me Call... apart? These aren’t just interviews; they’re dynamic, unscripted phone calls packed with exclusive insights and a friendly yet professional vibe. No industry topic is off-limits—each guest, a leader in their field, offers a glimpse into the forces driving change in media, from mergers and acquisitions to artificial intelligence, NFTs, the metaverse, and the evolution of content production and distribution.Adding an exciting twist, each episode ends with a cliffhanger: the current guest poses a question for the next caller, challenging Valentina to find the perfect respondent. This unique format creates a continuous, interconnected dialogue across the entertainment landscape.Past Guests Include:* David Eilenberg – Head of Content, Roku Media* Andrea Scrosati – COO, Fremantle Group & CEO, Fremantle Europe* Kevin Goetz – CEO/Founder, Screen Engine/ASI; Host, Don't Kill the Messenger* Matteo Perale – Serial Entrepreneur, Investor, and former co-founder of Wiip* John Attanasio – Co-founder & CEO, Toonstar* Neal Baer – Award-winning Showrunner (ER, Law & Order: SVU, Designated Survivor)* Gary Marenzi – Former President, International Television at Paramount Pictures & MGM* Donato Carrisi – International Bestselling Author, Writer, and Director* Anthony Batt – Co-founder, WeVrProduced by IbiscusMedia, Inc., Let Me Call... is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.With a new year ahead, Let Me Call... promises to continue delivering engaging, thought-provoking conversations that simplify complex industry shifts and offer a global perspective on the future of media and entertainment.Tune in to Let Me Call... for quick yet powerful conversations that make sense of a rapidly evolving industry.

