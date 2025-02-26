Blackhawk Claims Services Partners with Careington to Enhance Employee Benefits

Innovative Collaboration Aims to Enhance Healthcare Solutions for Self-Insured Companies

This partnership represents a significant leap forward in our ability to serve companies and their employees with enhanced benefits.” — Mark Keck, CEO of Blackhawk Claims Service

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blackhawk Claims Services, a leading third-party administrator (TPA) for self-insured companies, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Careington International Corporation , a nationally recognized leader in the health and wellness benefits space. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Blackhawk's mission to deliver additional benefits that save employers money while enhancing the quality of life for their employees.Combining Expertise to Deliver Unparalleled ValueBy integrating Careington’s best-in-class dental and vision savings programs, Blackhawk Claims Services will provide members with access to affordable benefit solutions previously unavailable to them. This partnership leverages Careington’s national discount dental and vision networks and offers access to affordable standalone solutions or complements to fully insured programs.Key benefits include:- Affordability: Careington’s savings plans and Blackhawk Claim Services’ fully insured dental program are designed to fit a variety of needs and budgets.- Enhanced Transparency: Employees can easily estimate costs at in-network providers, empowering them with greater price transparency.Elevating the Member ExperienceThis partnership underscores Blackhawk’s dedication to providing exceptional service and innovative healthcare solutions. Members will enjoy:- Concierge Services: Dedicated support to assist employees in finding in-network providers and navigating their benefits.- Advanced Technology: An AI-powered price transparency app, enabling members to search for providers in Careington’s networks from their mobile devices. Flexible Plan Options : A variety of vision and dental programs tailored to meet diverse organizational and individual needs.A Shared Vision for the Future of Healthcare“This partnership represents a significant leap forward in our ability to serve companies and their employees with enhanced benefits,” said Mark Keck, CEO of Blackhawk Claims Services. “By combining Blackhawk's expertise in claims administration with Careington’s national discount dental and vision networks, we are creating a powerhouse solution that will transform the healthcare experience for our clients.” “Careington is excited to partner with Blackhawk Claims Services to deliver innovative savings programs tailored to the growing needs of their employer clients,” said StewartSweda, CEO of Careington. “Our corporate mission is providing improved access to affordable care, and developing custom solutions for our many diverse clients can help them solve today’s benefits challenges.”The collaboration between Blackhawk Claims Services and Careington will expand the scope of benefits available to employers and employees alike. Together, they aim to redefine the standards of healthcare benefits for self-insured companies.About Blackhawk Claims ServicesBlackhawk Claims Services is a leading third-party administrator (TPA) committed to delivering innovative healthcare and wellness solutions to self-insured companies. Blackhawk’s services are driven by a dedication to excellence, advanced proprietary technology, and an unwavering focus on improving lives.About Careington International CorporationFounded in 1979, Careington International Corporation is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator, and one of the largest privately held discount healthcare companies in the nation. Today, Careington serves more than 30 million members across all industry-best companies, brands, products and services. Dedicated to improving individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington’s national PPO and dental discount networks, flagship dental savings plans and growing portfolio of more than 150 health, wellness and lifestyle products and services aredesigned to deliver cost savings and service excellence across a spectrum of life needs. For information on Careington’s products, services, administration and marketing solutions, visit careington.com.Contact InformationOur expanded benefits are available to brokers and employers. For more information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.