ICI Creative Solutions Rebrands: A Bold New Look with Expanded Digital Services and High-Value Retainers

ICI Creative Solutions Rebrands: Specializing in employee benefits communication with expanded services and a modern look. Visit www.icicreativesolutions.com.

Our rebrand reflects our mission to simplify benefits communication with digital tools and retainers that remove stress and empower organizations to connect with their employees,” — Amy Lichtenwalter CEO/CVO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICI Creative Solutions , a leader in employee benefits communication, is excited to announce a transformative rebrand that highlights expanded digital services , the introduction of high-value retainers, and a modernized visual identity. Formerly known as Implico Communications, the rebrand reflects the company's evolution into a full-service partner committed to making open enrollment communication simpler, faster, and more effective."Our rebrand is more than a name change—it's about delivering a better experience for our clients," said Amy Lichtenwalter, CEO and Chief Vision Officer. "With the addition of digital services like custom microsites, landing pages, and videos, combined with flexible retainers offering unlimited edits, we're making it easier than ever for organizations to connect with their employees."Digital Services to Meet Modern ExpectationsEmployees today expect benefits communication to be as seamless as their favorite apps, and ICI Creative Solutions is rising to the challenge. Expanding beyond traditional print materials, the company now offers a comprehensive suite of digital solutions, including custom microsites, interactive landing pages, and engaging videos."Our digital services are designed to make benefits communication more accessible, engaging, and impactful," said Lichtenwalter. "By integrating digital tools into our offerings, we're helping organizations deliver information in ways that resonate with today's workforce."Simplifying Open Enrollment with High-Value RetainersTo further set itself apart, ICI Creative Solutions has introduced flexible retainers that take the stress out of open enrollment. With features like unlimited rounds of edits and the inclusion of digital deliveries, these retainers are tailored to meet the demands of even the most complex campaigns."Open enrollment is already a high-pressure time for HR teams, and rigid edit limits only add to the challenge," said Lichtenwalter. "Our retainers are designed to remove those roadblocks, providing clients with peace of mind and the ability to focus on creating the best possible employee experience."What Sets ICI Creative Solutions Apart?With a highly skilled in-house team—including project managers, quality assurance specialists, writers, and graphic designers—and a robust offshore team in Manila, ICI Creative Solutions offers unmatched depth and expertise."Our clients rely on us for more than just deliverables—they depend on us as trusted partners," said Lichtenwalter. "With our expanded services and new retainers, we're empowering organizations to communicate more effectively while delivering exceptional value."A Fresh Look Reflecting a Clear MissionThe rebrand includes a modernized logo, updated messaging, and a new tagline: "Strategy. Design. Content Creation. Redefine What's Possible." These updates reflect ICI's continued commitment to clarity, creativity, and client success.Organizations are invited to explore the new ICI Creative Solutions brand and its expanded offerings at www.icicreativesolutions.com Looking Ahead"This rebrand is about growth, innovation, and redefining what's possible in benefits communication," said Lichtenwalter. "With expanded digital services and high-value retainers, we're creating solutions that are modern, meaningful, and built to meet the needs of today's workforce. The best is yet to come."

