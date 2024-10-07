Implico Communications Inc. Announced As A Finalist For Wrike’s Elite 100 Awards

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Implico Communications Inc. today announced that Hannah Miller has been named amongst the top 100 finalists in the inaugural Wrike Elite 100 Awards. This recognition honors the top 100 customers who demonstrate exceptional skill in using Wrike, a leading collaborative work management platform, to drive collaboration, innovation, efficiency, and outcomes within their organizations.“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized as part of the Wrike Elite 100 and acknowledged as a leader in work management,” says Hannah Miller, Executive Assistant at Implico Communications Inc. “This recognition reflects our team’s hard work and highlights the transformative ways we’ve leveraged Wrike’s powerful functionality to streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and drive meaningful results.”The Wrike Elite 100 Awards honor high-performing Wrike users and organizations that have demonstrated true mastery of the platform. Finalists for this prestigious award were selected by a panel of respected judges, including Wrike’s Chief Product Officer Alexey Korotich, Global VP of Customer Solutions and Innovation George Kuruvilla, Global Customer Experience Lead Jessica Wooding, and Head of Corporate Development Jeff Shepard.“At Wrike, we’re committed to recognizing and celebrating the remarkable achievements of our customers,” says Thomas Scott, CEO of Wrike. “The Wrike Elite 100 is more than an awards program — it’s a testament to the innovation, collaboration, and impact that our users drive every day. We’re proud to honor those pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with Wrike.”The top five finalists in the categories of Collaboration, Innovation, Analytics, Orchestration, and Results will be announced on October 3, 2024. Winners will be invited to share their stories at Wrike Collaborate 2024.For more information about the Wrike Elite 100 Awards, visit: https://www.wrike.com/elite-100/ About Implico Communications Inc.Implico Communications specializes in providing tailored communication solutions, helping organizations effectively convey complex benefits information and empowering employees to make informed decisions regarding their benefits. With expertise in employee benefits, health care and corporate communications, Implico ensures that your message is clear, engaging and impactful. By focusing on flexibility and personalized solutions, Implico ensures that businesses can seamlessly navigate communication challenges and foster better understanding and engagement within their teams.Media ContactAmy LichtenwalterCEOamy@implicocom.comAbout WrikeWrike is the most powerful work management platform, designed for teams and organizations aiming to collaborate, innovate, and achieve success every day. By bringing people and work together in one place, Wrike removes complexity, boosts productivity, and frees up teams to focus on their most meaningful work. With unmatched power, versatility, and intuitive design, Wrike is the only work management solution an organization needs to scale, optimize, and thrive in a competitive environment. More than 20,000 customers, including Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co., power their future with Wrike. For more information, visit www.wrike.com Media ContactArlena JacksonSenior Manager, Corporate Communicationsarlena.jackson@team.wrike.com

