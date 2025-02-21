Tampa Addiction Center Receives Prestigious 2025 Center of Excellence Designation from Evernorth

Our exceptionally low readmission rates are a testament to the effectiveness of our treatment model and the continuity of care we provide.” — Maks Danilin, Chief Revenue Officer, Guardian Recovery

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tampa Addiction Center , a provider of medical detox and residential treatment for substance use disorders in Florida, has been awarded the 2025 Center of Excellence (COE) designation for Substance Use Disorders by Evernorth Behavioral Health. This prestigious recognition highlights the facility's exceptional performance in both clinical outcomes and cost efficiency.The Center of Excellence designation is awarded to facilities that demonstrate superior patient outcomes and cost-efficiency in treating substance use disorders. Tampa Addiction Center achieved this recognition through outstanding performance metrics, including low readmission rates and high-quality continuity of care.“This Center of Excellence designation highlights the strength of our partnership with Evernorth and our shared commitment to delivering high-quality, outcomes-driven care,” said Maks Danilin, Chief Revenue Officer at Guardian Recovery , the parent company of the Tampa Addiction Center. “Our exceptionally low readmission rates are a testament to the effectiveness of our treatment model and the continuity of care we provide. By integrating evidence-based practices with ongoing support, we ensure that patients not only achieve recovery but sustain it long-term. We’re proud to work alongside health plans that recognize the value of quality-driven treatment that truly makes a difference.”Comprehensive Care and Proven ResultsAt the core of Tampa Addiction Center's success is its comprehensive treatment approach, featuring medically supervised detoxification and residential treatment. The facility provides evidence-based behavioral therapy, including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), addressing the underlying causes of addiction while helping patients develop crucial coping skills.The center's exceptional performance is reflected in its remarkably low readmission rates—just 13% at 30 days, dropping to 6% at 90 days, and 5% at 180 days. These statistics demonstrate the effectiveness of the center's treatment protocols and ongoing support systems.Operating as part of Guardian Recovery, Tampa Addiction Center delivers specialized addiction treatment services in a comfortable, home-like retreat setting while maintaining the highest standards of medical care and supervision. The facility's unique approach combines expert medical care from licensed doctors and nursing staff with comprehensive mental health treatment and individualized case management services.The center's commitment to quality care extends beyond initial treatment, with strong emphasis on aftercare planning and support. This comprehensive approach ensures that patients receive the tools and resources needed for sustainable recovery, contributing to the center's outstanding success rates and this prestigious recognition.For more information about the Tampa Addiction Center or to verify insurance coverage, please contact (727) 677-5922 or visit www.guardianrecovery.com/locations/tampa-addiction-center About Tampa Addiction CenterTampa Addiction Center is a leading provider of comprehensive substance use disorder treatment, offering detoxification, residential, and virtual care programs. Guided by extensive client feedback and sound clinical research, our dedicated treatment professionals have thoughtfully designed the Tampa Addiction Center detox and recovery experience to help clients and their families rebuild their lives on a foundation of hope, healing, and renewed purpose.About Guardian RecoveryGuardian Recovery is a national provider of specialized behavioral healthcare centers committed to delivering high-quality substance use disorder and mental health treatment. The organization integrates advanced technology with evidence-based strategies to ensure personalized care for each individual. By meeting people wherever they are in the recovery journey, Guardian Recovery offers comprehensive support through specialized programs for adults and adolescents––empowering their clients the freedom to live the life they choose, not one controlled by substance use or mental health disorders.

