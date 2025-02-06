AmeriHealth Caritas NH Members Gain Access to Premier Addiction Treatment at The Plymouth House

This partnership embodies our vision of what healthcare should be—accessible, compassionate, and focused on the needs of our community.[It] empowers us to...make a meaningful impact on those we serve.” — DJ Prince, Vice President of Marketing, Guardian Recovery,

PLYMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Plymouth House , a premier addiction treatment center in Plymouth, NH, today announced a significant expansion of its insurance acceptance: It will now accept AmeriHealth Caritas NH through New Hampshire Medicaid. This partnership marks an important milestone in making professional addiction treatment more accessible to New Hampshire residents covered under AmeriHealth Caritas NH plans."This partnership embodies our vision of what healthcare should be—accessible, compassionate, and focused on the needs of our community," said DJ Prince, Vice President of Marketing at Guardian Recovery , parent company of The Plymouth House. "Working alongside AmeriHealth Caritas NH empowers us to extend our reach and make a meaningful impact on those we serve."The acceptance of AmeriHealth Caritas NH insurance plans enables covered individuals to access The Plymouth House's full spectrum of services, including medical detoxification, residential treatment, and a partial hospitalization program (PHP) with on-site housing. This continuum of care ensures that clients receive appropriate support at every stage of their recovery journey, from initial withdrawal management through sustained recovery.Set against the backdrop of New Hampshire's majestic White Mountains, The Plymouth House offers a unique healing environment on its 7-acre campus, which is nestled within 60 acres of peaceful countryside. This serene setting, combined with evidence-based treatment approaches and comprehensive 12-Step programming, provides an ideal environment for recovery and personal transformation.Since its founding in 2002, The Plymouth House has established itself as a leader in addiction treatment. As part of Guardian Recovery, the facility maintains the highest standards of care while continually evolving to meet community needs. The acceptance of AmeriHealth Caritas NH insurance plans, along with other New Hampshire Medicaid providers (e.g., NH Healthy Families/Ambetter and WellSense), demonstrates the facility's ongoing commitment to expanding treatment accessibility.AmeriHealth Caritas NH members interested in learning more about their coverage options at The Plymouth House can contact the facility's admissions team for a confidential insurance verification. Experienced staff will work directly with insurance providers to maximize benefits and minimize out-of-pocket expenses.For more on the Medicaid New Hampshire and AmeriHealth Caritas NH expansion, visit https://www.theplymouthhouse.com/new-hampshire-medicaid-rehab/ For more information about The Plymouth House or to verify insurance coverage, reach out via 888-481-3929 or visit www.theplymouthhouse.com About The Plymouth HouseThe Plymouth House, nestled in the serene foothills of New Hampshire's White Mountains, is a premier substance use disorder treatment center offering a compassionate and comprehensive path to recovery. Combining the time-tested 12-Step program with evidence-based therapies like CBT, DBT, and EMDR, they address both the physical and emotional aspects of addiction. Their phased treatment approach includes detox, residential care, and day treatment (PHP) with on-site housing, ensuring consistent support throughout the recovery journey.About Guardian RecoveryGuardian Recovery is a national provider of specialized behavioral healthcare centers committed to delivering high-quality substance use disorder and mental health treatment. The organization integrates advanced technology with evidence-based strategies to ensure personalized care for each individual. By meeting people wherever they are in the recovery journey, Guardian Recovery offers comprehensive support through specialized programs for adults and adolescents––empowering their clients the freedom to live the life they choose, not one controlled by substance use or mental health disorders.

