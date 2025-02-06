WellSense Members Now Have Access to Premier Recovery Services at The Plymouth House

By accepting WellSense plans, we’re ensuring that its members have access to our full range of evidence-based treatment services, all backed by our dedicated clinical team.” — DJ Prince, Vice President of Marketing, Guardian Recovery

PLYMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move that strengthens addiction treatment options across New Hampshire, The Plymouth House today announced it will accept WellSense Health Plan coverage, a New Hampshire Medicaid provider. For The Plymouth House, a premier addiction treatment center in Plymouth, NH, this expansion represents the latest step in its mission to democratize access to premium addiction treatment services in Northern New England.The announcement comes at a crucial time for New Hampshire residents seeking addiction treatment. “Today’s healthcare landscape should empower individuals to embrace quality treatment without hesitation,” said DJ Prince, Vice President of Marketing at Guardian Recovery , parent company of The Plymouth House. "By accepting WellSense plans, we’re ensuring that its members have access to our full range of evidence-based treatment services, all backed by our dedicated clinical team. This is what a truly supportive healthcare partnership looks like—one that fosters hope and healing."What sets this partnership apart is WellSense's established reputation for serving diverse populations across New Hampshire, including comprehensive coverage for doctors visits, telehealth options, and specialized care. The Plymouth House will now extend its signature treatment approach to WellSense members (along with other New Hampshire Medicaid recipients using NH Healthy Families/Ambetter and AmeriHealth Caritas NH plans) through its comprehensive continuum of care—which includes medical detoxification, residential treatment, and a partial hospitalization program (PHP) with on-site housing.The Plymouth House's 7-acre treatment campus, set within 60 acres of pristine White Mountain countryside, offers WellSense members access to one of New England's most respected recovery environments. Since 2002, the facility has combined evidence-based treatment with the tranquility of its natural setting to support lasting recovery.WellSense members interested in treatment options can contact The Plymouth House's admissions team for a confidential insurance verification. The facility's experienced staff will work directly with WellSense to ensure a smooth admission process and maximum coverage benefits.For more on Medicaid New Hampshire and WellSense expansion, visit https://www.theplymouthhouse.com/admissions-and-insurance/wellsense-health-plan-medicaid/ For more information about The Plymouth House or to verify insurance coverage, reach out via 888-481-3929 or visit www.theplymouthhouse.com About The Plymouth HouseThe Plymouth House, nestled in the serene foothills of New Hampshire's White Mountains, is a premier substance use disorder treatment center offering a compassionate and comprehensive path to recovery. Combining the time-tested 12-Step program with evidence-based therapies like CBT, DBT, and EMDR, they address both the physical and emotional aspects of addiction. Their phased treatment approach includes detox, residential care, and day treatment (PHP) with on-site housing, ensuring consistent support throughout the recovery journey.About Guardian RecoveryGuardian Recovery is a national provider of specialized behavioral healthcare centers committed to delivering high-quality substance use disorder and mental health treatment. The organization integrates advanced technology with evidence-based strategies to ensure personalized care for each individual. By meeting people wherever they are in the recovery journey, Guardian Recovery offers comprehensive support through specialized programs for adults and adolescents––empowering their clients the freedom to live the life they choose, not one controlled by substance use or mental health disorders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.