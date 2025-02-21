CityAge America and the U.S. Space Force Association Launch ‘Space Cities’ to Propel North America’s Space Economy
EINPresswire.com/ -- As the space economy accelerates into a new era, CityAge America and the U.S. Space Force Association (SFA) are proud to launch Space Cities, a groundbreaking initiative designed to unite the visionaries, innovators, and policymakers shaping the future of the space economy for North America and its global allies.
Launching on May 29, 2025, at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, D.C., Space Cities will convene top decision-makers across government, industry, and investment to chart the course for an economic sector expected to exceed $1.8 trillion within the next decade, involving major strategic private and public sector investments.
“Space isn’t just about rockets, as important as they are — it’s also about launching the industries, partnerships, and talent pipelines that will power the space economy,” said Bill Woolf, President and CEO of the Space Force Association. “Space Cities will bring together decision makers and investors in the space economy, to forge the collaborations necessary to secure America’s leadership in space.”
Space Cities, an ongoing campaign, will serve as a vital nexus between government, private industry, and research institutions, with the U.S. Space Force Association providing strategic leadership. It welcomes all space leaders to join Space Cities at www.Space-Cities.com, though space for the inaugural May 29th session is limited to 100.
Space Cities will focus on key priorities, including, but not limited to:
• Space Infrastructure & Supply Chains – Developing the essential systems to sustain and expand the space economy.
• Education, Workforce Development & Talent Pipelines – Cultivating the next generation of space pioneers, from engineers to cybersecurity experts.
• Public-Private Partnerships – Strengthening synergies between government agencies, businesses, and research institutions.
• Space Security, Cybersecurity & AI-Driven Technologies – Safeguarding critical space assets and infrastructure.
• Urban & Economic Development – Ensuring cities and regions capitalize on the development and infrastructure opportunities emerging from the space economy.
• Space Tourism – The development of space ports and suborbital flights, and even space-based tourism.
• Space Sustainability – Strategies to ensure that the space economy remains sustainable as it grows.
"From spaceports and satellite networks, to AI-driven space technologies and cutting-edge STEM education, the space economy is defining the next frontier of North America's growth,” said Miro Cernetig, CEO of CityAge America. “Space Cities are where leaders will connect, collaborate, and accelerate progress to shape that future."
For more information, visit www.Space-Cities.com.
CityAge America Media Contact:
Miro Cernetig
CEO & Publisher
CityAge America
miro@CityAge.com\
About CityAge America:
CityAge is a leading platform that has convened more than 25,000 leaders in business, government, research, and civil society to drive the future of infrastructure, technology, and the urban economy.
About the Space Force Association:
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the premier independent organization dedicated to supporting the United States Space Force and the advancement of spacepower. Through advocacy, education, and research, SFA provides a platform for space professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders to collaborate on shaping the future of the space domain.
Karen Lawrie
Space Force Association
karen.lawrie@ussfa.org
