Over the Top Terrazzo Earns National Award for Malibu 'Glass Box House' Reconstruction

THE AWARD WINNING TERRAZZO'S custom gray terrazzo mix provides consistent color across all surfaces, reinforcing the minimalist, monolithic aesthetic throughout the home. Glass atriums with a walkway invite in light. (Marco Munoz, courtesy of Over the Top Terrazzo) ARCHITECTURE and terrazzo respond precisely to one another, the result of careful coordination between materials, transitions, and forms. The construction was a project of Philippe Naouri and Eric Choi's Maison d’Artiste. OVER THE TOP Terrazzo overcame elevation discrepancies and subfloor deterioration to deliver a flawless finish across this fire-rebuilt Malibu residence. POURED-IN-PLACE terrazzo extends beyond flooring to walls, built-in bathtub, integrated sinks, and vertical elements—executed by hand as a continuous surface without prefabricated components.

Home's terrazzo installation, recognized for its design and craftsmanship, exemplifies resilience and artistry in post-Woolsey Fire reconstruction.

This project exemplifies the artistry and technical excellence that define NTMA contractors. Over the Top Terrazzo has delivered outstanding work that meets the highest industry standards.” — Chad Rakow, Executive Director, National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association

FREDERICKSBURG , TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the Top Terrazzo of El Monte, California, has received a 2025 Honor Award from the National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) for an outstanding terrazzo installation at a private residence on Busch Drive in Malibu, California. This project, part of the rebuilding efforts following the 2018 Woolsey Fire's destruction of the home, stands out for its complexity, craftsmanship, and innovative design solutions.The NTMA Honor Awards recognize exceptional terrazzo installations across various sectors, celebrating creativity and quality in the industry. The award was presented on May 21 in Brewster, Massachusetts, at the NTMA's annual convention.When the Woolsey Fire burned over 96,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,600 structures, many Malibu homeowners, including the developers who had acquired this home, focused on resilience and fire-resistant materials for rebuilding. Klopf Architecture of San Francisco, known for its modernist designs and restorations and modernizations of Eichlers, designed the new home, dubbed the "Glass Box House."Geoff Campen, Associate with Klopf Architects, noted the precedence for terrazzo in mid-century design and that it suits the style as well for new homes inspired by the era. "It makes a great deal of sense because of its durability, while it's also aesthetically pleasing and solid like concrete, but more complex. It offers design flexibility; it's a good material for houses like this one," he explained.Terrazzo is incorporated throughout the residence's interior and exterior spaces, featuring poured-in-place cementitious terrazzo architectural details and floors and showcasing the material's versatility and durability. Over the Top Terrazzo executed precise installations that contributed to the project's cohesive aesthetic and long-term performance, according to NTMA judges, who noted the complementarity of the architecture and terrazzo elements.Through their Los Angeles-based, preservation-focused development firm Maison d’Artiste, Philippe Naouri and Eric Choi acquired the property for redevelopment and redesigned the interior, while maintaining the basic footprint of the structure. Founded in 2015, Maison d’Artiste specializes in restoring and reimagining mid-century modern homes, blending original character with modern upgrades for contemporary lifestyles. The firm's projects have included Los Angeles midcentury gems designed by architects Craig Ellwood and Rex Lotery, including Lotery’s 1959 Beverly Hills residence built for Parisian actress Corinne Calvet.For the Malibu project, Naouri and Choi leveraged the partnership with Klopf Architecture to redesign and rebuild the home, prioritizing fire resilience and updated functionality while maintaining a nod to the neighborhood's architectural heritage.The redeveloped Malibu residence features a contemporary design tailored to post-Woolsey fire regulations, incorporating sustainable materials and modern spatial layouts to enhance livability and durability. Naouri and Choi’s vision balanced innovation with respect for the site’s midcentury roots, ensuring the home meets 21st-century needs while increasing its value and appeal. This project exemplifies Maison d’Artiste’s expertise in transforming space and showcasing their ability to adapt historic properties to modern standards through thoughtful redevelopment, making it a standout example of sustainable and innovative design.Project Challenges and ExecutionThe installation presented significant challenges, beginning with extensive floor preparation due to severely deteriorated conditions and significant elevation discrepancies. The Over the Top Terrazzo team undertook grinding, crack filling, and leveling to establish a stable foundation before installing the poured-in-place bonded cement terrazzo system.A key aspect of the project was aligning the flooring with existing structural elements. The team had to adjust floor elevations, particularly where the living room floor transitioned to adjacent spaces. These adjustments required precision and coordination to achieve a flawless surface throughout the residence.Unique Design FeaturesThe project included several outstanding features, including:- The entire installation is a bonded cement-based terrazzo system that is fully poured in place.- Venetian aggregates in 3-5 size: This aggregate mix required half-inch divider strips instead of the standard three-fourths-inch used with sizes 4-7.- Color consistency: A custom gray terrazzo mix was meticulously refined to ensure uniformity across all surfaces.- Integrated design elements: The terrazzo extends into built-in tubs, walls, and integrated sinks, reinforcing a monolithic aesthetic.- Curved and vertical applications: Terrazzo-clad curved walls and a waterproof terrazzo shower add further complexity to the installation.- Detailing at transitions: Special attention is evident in finishing touches where terrazzo meets drywall, windows, and metal and glass door frames, maintaining a cohesive aesthetic.Mr. Campen noted that the property offers ocean views, featuring glass box atriums adjacent to a catwalk that connects the interior to the landscape, and enhanced by the natural tones and materials of the terrazzo. The atriums allow continual natural light throughout the structure, starting on the east side in the morning and working around the interior until sunset."This project showcases the expertise and attention to detail that define exceptional terrazzo craftsmanship," said Chad Rakow, Executive Director of the NTMA. "Over the Top Terrazzo overcame significant technical challenges to produce a stunning and highly durable installation that reflects both artistry and resilience."The Malibu residence's terrazzo installation is a prime example of how modern design can merge aesthetic sophistication with fire-resistant construction, Mr. Rakow added. The use of durable, high-quality materials ensures longevity while contributing to the home's architectural integrity.This award is one of three 2025 NTMA Honor Awards netted by Over the Top Terrazzo among the 17 winning projects submitted by NTMA member contractors. The other awards are for installations in a remodeled Hollywood Hills residence and the Hilton Buena Park Hotel in Buena Park, California.About NTMA and terrazzoNTMA is a full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. Founded in 1923, the association establishes national standards and promotes quality craftsmanship in terrazzo installation. The NTMA provides complimentary services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance, the NTMA's goal is to help ensure quality terrazzo installations.The association's annual Honor Awards program celebrates design and construction excellence, recognizing the industry's most exceptional projects. By recognizing its members' accomplishments, the program promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet industry standards. Terrazzo veterans and design professionals evaluate the submitted entries.Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, evolving from the mosaic techniques of Ancient Rome. It was first created when Venetian marble workers found an innovative reuse for discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on the construction site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Aggregates such as stone, recycled glass, or other materials—often sourced locally—are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.

National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association 2025 Honor Awards: Malibu residence, Over the Top Terrazzo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.