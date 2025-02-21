AMG’s HBCU GO Black History Month Celebration Continues Sat., Feb. 22 with Albany State vs Fort Valley State Basketball

Allen Media Group’s (AMG) HBCU GO, a free-streaming digital platform and the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show Presented by Swiffer is Hosted by Nicole Hutchison & Tolly Carr, and Kicks Off Following the Women’s Game; Catch the Full Game Day Replay on Sundays at 12 p.m. NOON ET Allen Media Group’s HBCU GO Continues Black History Month Celebration on Saturday, February 22 with Albany State vs Fort Valley State Matchup Featuring Women’s and Men’s Basketball Games

HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show Presented by Swiffer is Hosted by Nicole Hutchison & Tolly Carr Following Women’s Game; Catch Game Day Replay on Sundays @ 12 Noon

ATLANTA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Saturday, February 22, Allen Media Group’s (AMG) HBCU GO, a free-streaming digital platform and the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), continues its 2025 HBCU GO Basketball Season with an electrifying SIAC showdown as Albany State takes on Fort Valley State in a battle of fierce competition and conference dominance!

This highly anticipated SIAC rivalry carries major conference implications, as Albany State’s Men’s team fights to tie a historic win total and Fort Valley State looks to break their losing streak in the series. On the Women’s side, Fort Valley State has dominated the matchup, but Albany State’s rebounding prowess could tip the scales in their favor. With playoff positioning on the line, expect an intense, high-energy battle between these fierce competitors.

Don’t miss a second of the excitement—James Hadnot, Lawrencia Moten, Todd Bozeman, and the HBCU GO Sports crew will have fans covered with expert analysis and in-depth coverage of this must-watch matchup.

The action tips off with the Women’s Game at 1 PM ET, followed by the Men’s Game, both streaming live on HBCU GO. Sports analyst James Hadnot will provide play-by-play commentary, bringing fans courtside to one of the most heated matchups in SIAC basketball.

The excitement doesn’t stop there—the HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show Presented by Swiffer, hosted by Nicole Hutchison and Tolly Carr, will premiere following the Women’s game. The show provides the HBCU community with an in-depth weekly look at the HBCU sports scene and culture, including player profiles, game highlights, exclusive interviews, and more.

As February continues, this matchup highlights the legacy of excellence in HBCU athletics and the rich history of CIAA, SWAC and SIAC conference basketball. These programs and others have shaped future pros and continue to build on the tradition of Black college sports. HBCU GO is proud to celebrate Black History Month by showcasing the best of HBCU culture and sports all month long.

Women’s Game:

Fort Valley State has dominated this rivalry, winning six of the last seven meetings, including a 59-56 victory earlier this season on February 1. They’ll look to continue their winning streak and defensive strength against an Albany State team that thrives on rebounding dominance.

Albany State enters the game as the conference leader in rebounding, pulling down an impressive 43 boards per game. They are powered by Keyra Petterson, the SIAC’s top rebounder, averaging more than 9 rebounds per game. Albany State will need to control the glass and limit second-chance points to disrupt Fort Valley State’s momentum and even the season series.

Men’s Game:

Albany State has engineered one of the biggest turnarounds in the conference this season—last year, they finished seven games under .500 in conference play, but this year, they’re fighting for a division title. A win on Saturday would be their 17th of the season, tying their highest win total in 27 years.

Leading the charge for Albany State is returning All-Conference standout Shakur Poteat, who will be the focal point of their offense as they look to extend their winning streak over Fort Valley State, having won the last two matchups.

On the other side, Fort Valley State is led by Sayerr Senghore, who is averaging 12 points per game and ranks third in the conference in rebounding (8.1 RPG). They will need a strong defensive effort and aggressive rebounding to slow down Albany State’s momentum and prevent history from being made on their home court.

With Albany State chasing a milestone season and Fort Valley State looking to snap their losing streak in this rivalry, expect a high-energy battle with major SIAC implications on the line.

Download Assets HERE

The 2025 HBCU GO basketball season features live broadcasts every Saturday at 12 PM ET, streaming on HBCU GO and airing via broadcast syndication in major television markets, such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Memphis, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, and Pittsburgh, and nationally on TheGrio Television Network. Select games will also air across various digital platforms including HBCU GO’s mobile app and FAST channel that is available on AMG’s free-streaming platforms, theGrio Gold and Local Now. Games will re-air Sundays at 12 Noon ET, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.

HBCU GO continues to set the standard for celebrating the rich culture and competition of HBCU sports. Click HERE for the complete 2025 Basketball Schedule. For more information, visit HBCUGO.tv or follow the streaming network on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. Find out where to watch and download the FREE app at HBCUGO.tv/how to watch.

ABOUT HBCU GO

HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting. We offer our viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African American leading producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs.

Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service ‍HBCU GO was purchased by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG). AMG is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. AMG owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, HBCU GO, and PATTRN. AMG also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, THE GRIO STREAMING APP, SPORTS.TV, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW -- the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. For more information, visit www.allenmedia.tv

HBCU GO is ready for basketball madness as Albany State takes on Fort Valley State in an SIAC showdown! Stay caught up on all the action with HBCU GO Sports.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.