Launch Academy Continues Enhancing Support for Students, Becomes a Certified Autism Center™

SUGARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) awards the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation to Launch Academy, highlighting their ongoing commitment to best welcome and accommodate every student at the academy. To earn this certification, at least 80% of academy staff completed an autism-specific training and certification process, equipping them with understanding of the skills and resources to best support, communicate with, and assist autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

"We are incredibly grateful for an accrediting organization like IBCCES that can both assist us in continuing education and training, and inform our center as a whole for accommodating every type of learner," Richard Kelly, head of school.

In addition to training and certification, Launch Academy provides a unique environment in which they modify academics for each student based on their needs. Each student has complete modifications and accommodations available. The academy also has an accredited curriculum available. They partner with local universities for dual credit options, and Launch offers job counseling and hands-on job training. Additionally, four-year university application assistance is provided, as well as transition services. Launch Academy features a sensory room for students who feel overstimulated or need a space to decompress. The academy is wheelchair accessible and offers on-site speech and occupational therapy.

“Having trained and certified education options available is essential to ensuring autistic students are able to learn with a curriculum and in an environment that supports their needs and goals,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “We are proud to partner with Launch Academy, recognizing their efforts to create an educational environment that is tailored to helping every one of their students excel.”

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About Launch Academy

Students thrive in Launch Academy’s neuro diverse classrooms where individualization promotes unlimited growth. They gain self-esteem and problem-solving skills as they help friends who have a different approach to life and to learning. They focus on abilities, not disabilities; see strengths, not weaknesses; accept, not fear.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.