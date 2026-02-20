The View Palm Jumeirah Achieves Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Supporting Inclusive Tourism in Dubai

The View Palm Jumeirah receives the Certified Autism Center™ designation following staff training and a comprehensive on-site review conducted with IBCCES

Achieving IBCCES certification for The View Palm Jumeirah is a significant accomplishment for the team” — Al Anood Al Hashemi, Vice President of Organisational Culture & Impact

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The View Palm Jumeirah receives the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation following staff training and a comprehensive on-site review conducted in collaboration with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

Commenting on this achievement, Al Anood Al Hashemi, Vice President of Organisational Culture & Impact at Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: "Achieving IBCCES certification for The View Palm Jumeirah is a significant accomplishment for the team and marks its place within our growing network of IBCCES-certified, autism-friendly spaces at Dubai Holding Entertainment. We continue to remain committed to providing welcoming, supportive, and accessible experiences for all our guests."

As part of the CAC designation process, IBCCES conducts an on-site review evaluating the guest experience across multiple touchpoints, including staff preparedness, sensory considerations, and accessibility throughout the attraction. This designation reflects The View Palm Jumeirah’s commitment to supporting autistic individuals and their families through informed, inclusive practices.

This designation makes The View Palm Jumeirah one of multiple Dubai Holding Entertainment destinations to achieve CAC status, reflecting the organisation’s portfolio-wide approach to inclusion, social impact, and operational excellence across its attractions.

“The View Palm Jumeirah demonstrates a strong commitment to understanding the needs of autistic individuals and creating an environment that supports meaningful visitor experiences,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES. “Attractions that prioritize accessibility play an essential role in building community trust and ensuring guests can explore destinations with greater confidence and comfort.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, The View Palm Jumeirah will now be featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, a free tool that provides individuals with disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide—including iconic experiences such as Ain Dubai—the app ensures seamless, enjoyable experiences for all visitors.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

About The View Palm Jumeirah

The View Palm Jumeirah is an iconic 360-degree observation deck that offers an extraordinary perspective of the world-renowned Palm Jumeirah, the stunning Arabian Gulf, and the breathtaking Dubai skyline. As the highest vantage point on the Palm, it promises unparalleled views that captivate visitors from around the globe. Begin the adventure with The View Exhibition, a captivating tribute to the innovative spirit and inspiration behind Palm Jumeirah’s creation. Discover interactive aquarium tunnels and dynamic floor mapping that bring the story of this famous destination to life. Ascend to Level 52 and step onto the expansive viewing deck, where you can enjoy panoramic 360-degree views that stretch as far as the eye can see. This well-designed space ensures every visitor can savour the beauty of their surroundings. The viewing deck is also home to Madeleine et Marcel, a boutique pâtisserie that embodies the elegance of Parisian culture and LOLLI Restaurant For those seeking a culinary delight, savor a delectable lunch or an enchanting sunset dinner. For those seeking an elevated experience, The Next Level features a higher observation deck at 250m above sea level with uninterrupted views of the Palm Jumeirah. This exclusive vantage point allows visitors to capture stunning moments and create lasting memories in an extraordinary setting. The View Palm Jumeirah is more than just an observation deck; it’s a multifaceted experience that combines breathtaking views with rich storytelling and culinary delights. Whether visitors are looking to explore the history of Palm Jumeirah, enjoy fine dining, or simply take in the stunning vistas, The View Palm Jumeirah promises an unforgettable adventure for all.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.