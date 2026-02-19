Compassion Care Services Becomes a Certified Autism Center™ & the First Down Syndrome Center of Excellence™ in the U.S.

Compassion Care Services is the first organization in the U.S. to become a Down Syndrome Center of Excellence™ and Western NC’s first Certified Autism Center™!

MARION, NC, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compassion Care Services LLC becomes the first organization in the United States to earn the Down Syndrome Center of Excellence™ (DSCE) designation, an accreditation awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). To earn this credential, staff underwent specialized training to help them deepen their knowledge of how to best work with individuals who have Down Syndrome, ensuring quality of care, improving patient experience, and putting families at ease.

In addition to becoming a DSCE, the Compassion Care Services team also completed autism and sensory training to become the first Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) in Western North Carolina. As part of the CAC and DSCE certification process, IBCCES conducted an onsite review of Compassion Care Services LLC to provide additional recommendations to further enhance accessibility.

“Becoming both a Certified Autism Center™ and a Down Syndrome Center of Excellence™ reflects our deep commitment to providing informed, respectful, and individualized support. These certifications are important to our organization because they elevate the standard of care across all services, not only for the individuals we serve, but also for the families and professionals who support them,” said Megan Sullins, founder & CEO, Compassion Care Services LLC. “Ongoing education and evidence-based practices strengthen our team’s understanding of communication styles, sensory needs, and individual strengths, ensuring services remain inclusive, empowering, and truly person-centered.”

“Compassion Care Services LLC setting the standard as the first Down Syndrome Center of Excellence™ in the U.S. while also earning the Certified Autism Center™ designation is a powerful testament to their commitment to truly individualized, inclusive care,” said Myron Pincomb, board chairman, IBCCES.

Pincomb continued, “These credentials reflect more than training; they represent a culture built around understanding, dignity, and evidence-based support. Compassion Care Services’ leadership will not only elevate services for individuals with Down syndrome and autism, but also inspire other providers to raise the bar for accessibility and excellence across the industry.’”

Compassion Care Services LLC provides a continuum of disability support services, including:

- Alternative Family Living (AFL)

- Respite Services

- Day Support Programs

- Supported Employment

- Community Networking

- In-Home Skill Building and Companion Services

As a CAC and DSCE, Compassion Care Services integrates specialized, ongoing training across its programs to enhance communication, sensory awareness, person-centered engagement, and inclusive practices for individuals with autism and Down syndrome.

In addition to services provided directly by Compassion Care Services LLC, individuals and families may also access a variety of complementary supports through independently operated providers located on the same campus. These services may include occupational therapy, speech therapy, mental health counseling, wellness services, and other therapeutic or supportive programs.

While these services are not provided or managed by Compassion Care Services LLC, their presence within the same facility allows for increased accessibility, collaboration, and continuity of care in a supportive community environment, while maintaining clear provider and licensing boundaries.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Compassion Care Services LLC is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.



About Compassion Care Services LLC

Compassion Care Services LLC is a North Carolina-based disability support provider serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization offers a comprehensive range of person-centered services designed to promote independence, dignity, and community inclusion, including Alternative Family Living, respite care, day supports, supported employment, community networking, and in-home skill building. Built on lived experience, family values, and professional excellence, Compassion Care Services is committed to long-term partnerships with individuals and families, delivering supports that evolve alongside each person’s goals and needs.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

