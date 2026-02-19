Topeka Public Schools Police Department is now Kansas’ First Law Enforcement Agency to Become a Certified Autism Center™

We are proud to be among the first school districts in Kansas taking this proactive step toward advancing awareness, acceptance, and inclusion.” — Chief Bill Cochran, General Director of Transportation & Campus Police

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Topeka Public Schools Police Department receives the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), becoming the first law enforcement agency in the state of Kansas to earn this accreditation. To become a CAC, department staff underwent autism and sensory training to provide knowledge of best practices and skills to assist and support every student, including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“Topeka Public Schools is committed to creating safe, inclusive, and supportive environments for every student. Our police department plays a vital role in fostering trust and understanding across our schools, and this certification ensures our officers are equipped with the tools and training to respond to the needs of students with autism and sensory sensitivities with empathy and expertise,” says Chief Bill Cochran, General Director of Transportation & Campus Police. “We are proud to be among the first school districts in Kansas taking this proactive step toward advancing awareness, acceptance, and inclusion.”

“Achieving the Certified Autism Center™ designation is a tremendous accomplishment for the Topeka Public Schools Police Department. This commitment reflects a deep dedication to understanding and supporting every student they serve,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “By equipping its officers with enhanced training and tools, the department is not only strengthening school safety, but it’s also creating an environment where both staff and students feel understood, supported, and empowered. We’re proud to see Topeka set this precedent for the entire state.”

Moving beyond enforcement to become a community partner is essential for departments looking to foster trust and credibility within their communities. IBCCES' law enforcement autism training program not only increases officer’s confidence and establishes a foundation of excellence, but it also builds industry recognition and positions departments as a leader in the industry and the community. Topeka Public Schools Police Department completing autism training and certification is beneficial in both ensuring staff readiness and establishing long-term department value to positively impact the community.

This summer, the Topeka Public Schools Police Department achieved a major milestone, becoming the first school police department in the state of Kansas to be recognized as an ABLE Agency (Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement). This national certification emphasizes a commitment to the highest standards of duty to intervene, peer accountability, and de-escalation practices. The TPS Police Department is proud to be one of only six law enforcement agencies across Kansas to hold this distinction, underscoring our department’s and our district’s deep dedication to the safety, well-being, and dignity of our students, staff, and community members.

In addition to the Topeka Public Schools Police Department completing industry-specific training and the CAC designation, the public schools’ bus drivers and paraprofessionals one the buses also underwent autism-specific training to equip them with the skills and knowledge to best support and assist every student who rides the buses.

Topeka Public Schools offers a comprehensive network of inclusive support programs and specialized services designed to meet the academic, emotional, and behavioral needs of every student, including those with autism and sensory sensitivities. Through various programs designed to best support every student, Topeka Public Schools and the Topeka Public Schools Police Department work together to ensure that every student, regardless of ability or background, has access to equitable opportunities, compassionate support, and pathways to success.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Topeka Public Schools Police Department is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.



About Topeka Public Schools (USD 501)

Topeka Public Schools, the capital city’s school district, serves more than 13,000 students across 30 school sites, providing a rich and diverse learning environment that celebrates inclusion, innovation, and academic excellence. The district is nationally recognized for its commitment to equity, community partnerships, and career-focused learning through programs such as the College Prep Academy, TCALC, and dual-language education. Topeka Public Schools continues to lead the way in ensuring every student is engaged, prepared, and inspired for a lifetime of learning. Learn more at topekapublicschools.net.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

