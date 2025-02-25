Payroll Vault Expands In Arizona’s East Valley

Former Competitive Golfer Aims to Open Payroll Franchise

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payroll Vault , the fastest growing, award-winning payroll franchise, announced today it has recently expanded with a franchise in the East Valley with a long-time resident and former top competitive golfer.Shelby Henning, a highly skilled competitive golfer with a track record of success, and her husband, Troy, have joined the Payroll Vault franchise family to support businesses in their community. Competing under her maiden name, Phillips, Shelby earned the title of PGA Junior Series Player of the Year in both 2007 and 2009. By the time she graduated high school in 2011, she was ranked No. 2 in Arizona and among the top 60 golfers nationwide. She went on to play collegiate golf on a full-ride scholarship at the University of Iowa, where she competed for four years while earning her bachelor's degree.The Henning Family, which has two children and another on the way, is no stranger to running successful small businesses. Shelby gained valuable experience in human resources, accounting, and business strategy while working at her parents’ company before she and Troy launched their own thriving concrete floor coating business. Payroll Vault’s robust operational support and strong franchise network played a key role in their decision to join the brand.“We decided to invest in a franchise because of the proven processes and structures already in place,” said Shelby, a longtime Gilbert resident. “We believe these key elements are crucial to running a successful business. After researching and meeting the Payroll Vault team, we instantly knew this company was the perfect fit for us. The support, systems, and vision they offer aligned perfectly with what we were looking for in the next step of our business journey. With my passion for small businesses and my knowledge of payroll, it felt like a natural and exciting fit.”The new Payroll Vault franchise will serve small and medium-sized businesses in Queen Creek, Gilbert, parts of Mesa and parts of Chandler.“I chose this area because it’s where I live and where I grew up,” Shelby said. “I have a deep love for the East Valley and feel a strong connection to the small businesses here. I’m excited to use my knowledge and experience to help local businesses succeed and thrive in this community.”Beyond the franchise’s proven processes and structures, the Henning family values its fully remote operating systems with technical monitoring to ensure seamless operations. This flexibility enables them to focus on delivering exceptional service and driving client success.Franchise Business Review recently recognized the franchise with seven industry awards, including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” as well as top honors in financial return, innovation, culture, and support for women entrepreneurs.“Payroll Vault supports franchisees with the most valuable tools–time, talent and technology–so they can help small and medium-size businesses in every community,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s Chief Development Officer Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Payroll Vault brand. “As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we deliver a professional experience where franchisors and franchisees realize their own legacy and support businesses in their local communities.”High Reward: Payroll Vault AdvantagePayroll Vault franchises offer entrepreneurs a low-risk, low-capital investment of less than $100,000 to set up an exceptional return on investment. The premier payroll franchise offers small and mid-size businesses a full suite of services that include payroll solutions, HR solutions, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. For franchisees, the award-winning concept provides year-long revenue streams on a monthly, quarterly, and yearly basis.As part of ongoing support, franchise owners receive manuals for operational systems, client engagement agreements, pricing models, set-up of ancillary services and vendor partners, as well as project management services with a checklist review from your support team.To ensure franchisees are up and running within 90 days, Payroll Vault provides a three-day owners training program that kicks off continuous support by providing a comprehensive sales program so franchise owners can start onboarding new clients.If you are a business owner that would like to connect with Shelby, you can reach her via email at Shelby.Henning@payrollvault.com.If you would like more information about the Payroll Vault franchise opportunity, please email Oakscale Franchise Partners.###About Payroll VaultPayroll Vault franchises enrich the lives of the communities they serve by providing essential services for small and midsize businesses. Franchise owners provide payroll services, HR services, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. Payroll Vault has won seven industry awards including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” for excellence in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs. For more information about Payroll Vault franchises, visit our site, email us or call (303) 763-1829.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. The vertically integrated company provides capital, technology, leads and sales to ensure success. Industry-renowned FranchiseHelp and FranFunnel helps franchisors find their destiny by connecting with franchisees. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

